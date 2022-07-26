Bestonlinerewards: Best Online Reward Credits Card July 2022!

It can be difficult to know how to maximize a card’s benefits—or even what they are, at times—because of all the point values for various sorts of spending, changing special bonus categories, capped earnings, and shifting redemption values.

But failing to properly comprehend the potential of your credit card and all of its responsibilities could result in leaving advantages—and even hard cash—on the table. With our selections for the top rewards credit cards of 2022, we’re here to help whether you already have one of these cards or decide you want one.

SBI card from simply click

Are you a frequent internet buyer who receives packages? If so, the SBI simply click credit card will reward you 10X for any purchases you make on online stores like Amazon, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Lenskart, and Netmeds. You receive 5X reward points for all other online purchases with the card.

features:

On yearly online expenditures between 1 and 2 lakh, a voucher for Cleartrip worth 2,000 is offered.

For each transaction you complete between $500 and $3,000, the fuel surcharge is waived by 1%.

a maximum of 10,000 reward points may be earned per month.

Annual cost: $499 plus GST. If you spend at least one lakh rupees annually, the cost is waived.

The American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card

For those who frequently use credit cards for payment, the coveted American Express membership rewards credit card is the best option. The renewal cost for this card is hefty. As a result, it is wise to only consider the card when your spending is significant enough to benefit from it.

features:

Earn one membership rewards point for every fifty dollars spent, except purchases of petrol, insurance, utilities, cash, and EMI conversion at the point of sale.

4,000 membership reward points as a welcome bonus

By using your card four times a month for purchases totaling at least $1,000, you will earn 1,000 bonus membership rewards points.

when you renew your card after the first year, you’ll get 5,000 membership rewards points.

You can select one of these after earning 18,000 reward points: Taj hotel vouchers for 9,000, American Express domestic travel e-voucher worth 7,000, Amazon e-voucher worth 7,000, or statement credit worth 6,000.

You can choose from a statement credit of 9,000 dollars or a Taj voucher worth 14,000 or a Tanishq voucher worth 10,000 after earning 24,000 reward points.

annual fee: $1,000 the first year, and $4,500 each year after that. If you spend £150,000 annually, the renewal price is waived.

The Platinum Standard Chartered Manhattan credit card

The Standard Chartered Manhattan Platinum credit card is the best option for families because it offers immediate rewards for grocery purchases made at supermarkets. The card has a ton of additional features, which elevates it to the top of the market.

features:

5% cashback is available for supermarket purchases.

get 3X bonus points on all other purchases.

while you buy, travel, and eat out, benefit from several additional offers and savings.

Spend your reward points on fun presents for you and your family.

Annual fee: 999, which is waived for expenditures of at least 1,20,000.

Fourth, Standard Chartered Emirates World Credit Card

If you travel internationally frequently, the Standard Chartered Emirates World credit card comes highly recommended. This travel credit card provides above-average returns on the amount you spend on flights.

features: