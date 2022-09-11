The 7 Best Free Movie Apps to Watch Movies Online

The era of streaming has arrived. A few for-pay movie streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu, have skyrocketed in popularity as movie theatres and cable TV have made way for the internet.

However, you can watch and download movies using many different free movie apps. All of it is free and legal. The top free movie apps are listed below without further ado.

The Tubi Tv

Free movies are neatly categorised by genre on Tubi TV, including horror, romance, and comedy. Additionally, you can look through the most prominent and featured films. The movies are of high quality, and the movie player functions without a hitch.

Additionally, all of the movies are available with subtitles. You can access your queue of movies on all devices, including Tubi TV’s web interface, after logging in. You can also choose to screencast.

Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation, some smart TVs, and the web all have access to Tubi.

Popcornflix

A fantastic selection of movies is available on the free movie app popcornflix. The app presents you with a wall of free movies, sorted by categories, with the new arrivals shown right on top.

Popcornflix also has exclusive content called Popcornflix Originals. The movies are of good quality, and the streaming works smoothly. The movie player is smooth and feature-rich, but it can be a little overwhelming at times. Additionally, Popcornflix enables free TV series streaming. The major gaming consoles, the web, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, and iOS platforms all support it.

Peacock

Although Peacock has a premium subscription option, the website also has thousands of hours of free content available.

Additionally, Peacock provides free live TV channels that you can access. The variety of shows and movies available makes it worthwhile to create an account even though it is necessary to use the service.

But beware—not all television programs are free. Some of the best episodes of Peacock’s shows are available for free, but if you want to watch more, you might need to sign up for the service.

Crackle

One of the best streaming TV apps available is Crackle, which is free. With a mix of recent blockbusters and timeless classics, Crackle’s library of free movies is among the best available.

The movie player is simple to use and operates without a hitch. You must view a few ads because the free movies are supported by advertising. Nevertheless, the advertisements are not overbearing and seem like a reasonable price to pay for the kind of content that Crackle offers. Additionally, Crackle provides free access to streaming TV series.

Although Crackle is still accessible in the US, it has been discontinued in Latin America, Australia, and Canada. You can watch on a variety of platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Crunchyroll

Another essential iOS and Android app is Crunchyroll, one of the top services for watching anime. The app specializes in Japanese anime films and TV shows, and it provides a selection of time-honored programs, recent additions, and a library of highly regarded original content.

Dr. STONE, Tower of God, Re:ZERO, Black Clover, Food Wars, Fire Force, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are a few of the shows that you can currently watch on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is accessible for free, but there is also a paid service. For an additional $8 per month, you can access new shows one hour after they air in Japan, enjoy ad-free viewing, support for six screens at once, and download movies for offline viewing.

Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV are all compatible with watching.

Pluto TV

One of the free movie apps on this list with the most features is Pluto TV. Despite having a lot of features, the user interface is straightforward. When you launch the app, Pluto’s free TV channels are displayed, along with a separate tab for free movies and TV shows.

As well as free TV channels with a variety of other content, there are live channels where you can watch free movies as they are being broadcast. The movie player is neat and tidy, and most of the free movies have subtitles available. To make Pluto TV more suited to your needs, sign in.

Pluto TV is fantastic because it is a free movie streaming website that doesn’t require registration. You can start watching any movie or show you want by simply going to the website. Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and other platforms all support the app.

Vudu

Vudu has some fantastic content that you’re missing out on if you don’t know what it is. This website offers a huge selection of free movies with advertisements. Any free movie app has one of the largest catalogs, and new films are added on a regular basis. You can decide which movies to watch for free and of what quality.

You can browse Vudu’s collection right away, but you have to register in order to watch movies. While Vudu is primarily known for its rentals, you can access the list of free movies by choosing the Free tab. The Free with Ads label on the free movies makes them easy to identify even without the label. Every significant platform is supported.