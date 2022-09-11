How to Take a Screenshot on your PC, Phone or Tablet

Taking a screenshot is an important skill for young people and parents to have. This article will show you how to Screenshot an image on your mobile phone, computer and tablet. Not only are screenshots useful for demonstrating computer programmes and accessing online resources when you don’t have an internet connection, but they are essential for recording evidence of cyberbullying.

It must be acknowledged that screenshots can be used to instigate bullying, as they allow the taker of the screenshot to copy incriminating photos and messages. However, in order for a young person to be prepared to handle cyberbullying situations, it is crucial that he/she knows how to record evidence of cyberbullying by taking screenshots.

What is a Screenshot?

But first, what exactly is a screenshot? A screenshot or screen capture is a picture taken by a computer, mobile or tablet user, using the device in question, to record the visible items displayed on the screen. The image is stored as a graphics file. Screenshots can be taken using various programmes or by using particular keyboard/button shortcuts.

How to Take a Screenshot on a Computer

Hit the PrtScn button/ or Print Scrn button, to take a screenshot of the entire screen: When using Windows, pressing the Print Screen button (located in the top right of the keyboard) will take a screenshot of your entire screen. Hitting this button essentially copies an image of the screen to the clipboard.

Where does it go? Well, you have to open Word, Paint, or some other image editing program to view, edit or save the image. For example, open Word and click Ctrl and v. This is a shortcut instead of right-clicking the mouse and selecting paste. If you’d like to capture only the active window press the Alt and PrtScn buttons together and paste into your document like above.

Windows Vista, and a number of other Windows products. It allows you to take screenshots easily by clicking New and then selecting the area that you’d like to screenshot. You can then edit the screenshot, using highlighter and pen tools. Snipping Tool is just one of the numerous tools available to assist you in taking screenshots.

Some laptops, in particular, mightn’t have a PrtScn key. The user manual that came with your machine should have instructions on different key combinations that can be used for taking screenshots.

Read More- From Netflix To HBO Max To Disney+: The Best Streaming Sites For Movies

Mac

Hit the Command, Shift and 3 keys together to take a screenshot of the entire screen: When using Mac, pressing the Command, Shift and 3 buttons together will take a screenshot of your entire screen. This screenshot will be automatically saved to your desktop. To snap a screenshot of a particular region, use the Command, Shift, and 4 keys simultaneously.

Read More- How to Block and Unblock Someone on Instagram

How to Screenshot a Page on a Phone or Tablet

Depending on the operating system and device being utilised, there are various methods for taking screenshots on smartphones and tablets. Online searches are the quickest approach to learn how to screenshot on your specific device.

The following YouTube videos demonstrate how to take screenshots on some of the most well-liked smartphones and tablets. On a phone or tablet, you typically press the power key and the home button simultaneously to take a screenshot. Your gallery will automatically add your screenshot.

Read More- Joint Screen Tv: Why Did T vs Build on 3-D Technology Fail? Real or Fake!

Android

Visit YouTube to see the video: irs0kCo7qs

iOS (Apple)

Visit YouTube to see the video at hDkyqLgyBkE.

How to Record a Phone’s Screen

Please be advised that many modern phones have the ability to screen record, which allows them to capture videos of the screen. For older iOS or Android phones, a third-party app is required. Screen recording features are included in Apple iOS 11 or later.

By heading to Settings/Control Center/Customize Controls/Screen Recording, they can be enabled. Swiping up from the home screen will bring up the screen recording option in your control panel. There is a camera roll where recordings are stored. For information on setting up screen records on iOS: Visit YouTube to see the video at hDkyqLgyBkE.