Real-Time Document Signing Is Coming to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft mentioned that the app may be modified to suit different situations requiring approval, such as code reviews and document collaborations. Only Teams desktop customers can access the demo app at this time.

Since Microsoft Teams is the go-to service for real-time cooperation, the option to sign papers in-meeting was a need. Clients frequently ask Teams Store to integrate with their preferred e-signature service so they may have their customers sign documents in-meeting.

Ecosystem Engineering has created a proof of concept for document signing in meetings, which can be used by any ISV or customer. With this program, the document’s creator can choose which document needs to be signed and then add it to a scheduled conference call.

Users will be able to sign or examine the paper during the meeting depending on their function (signers or viewers). Using Teams SSO, authentication won’t be a problem at all. Purchase agreements, incoming bills, and nondisclosure agreements are frequent documents to sign during meetings.

There is a desktop client for this now. The software’s soon-to-be-released mobile and online clients. However, this feature is currently only available to users inside the same organization or tenancy, with plans to extend support for guest and anonymous users in the near future.