After the Dramatic “stranger Things” Season Four Finale, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Goes Viral!

In the wake of Eddie Munson’s viral Metallica cover of Stranger Things fans’ favorite “Master Of Puppets,” actor Joseph Quinn sat down with ET’s Will Marfuggi for an exclusive interview. To deter the deadly bats from protecting the lair of evil villain Vecna, Quinn put on an epic performance in season four’s two-hour finale. Shortly following its airing, the 1986 song started ascending the charts in both America and Great Britain.

Master of Puppets” debuted at number 12 on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart and number 26 on the music streaming service’s Global Top 50 on Monday, respectively. It’s “heartwarming,” Quinn says ET, and “a very overwhelming experience.”

Quinn states, “It’s pretty much all of me” when asked how much of the performance he was actually playing guitar. For the most part, “I was fortunate because I’ve been playing guitar for quite a while, so I had the foundations to take most of it,” he told me. I mean, who doesn’t want to pretend to be a rock star for a few hours or even an evening?

Quinn said he didn’t understand what he was getting into until the show returned from its hiatus.

Even though he was requested to play guitar via text, Quinn said he didn’t understand what he was getting into until the show returned from its hiatus. he said of the program, “I think it could be the only world where like a sequence like that kind of can exist and it doesn’t feel stupid”. This “ridiculous” moment “feels deserved, and it’s a lot of fun, and it’s the right crescendo to this wild sequence.” She exclaimed, “It has been incredibly rewarding to be a part of the Stranger Things family.

” In an Instagram post on Sunday, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed that his son, 17-year-old Tye, contributed to the episode’s guitar tracks. “Oh, that’s right! Congratulations, Tye! “he put pen to paper. “Stranger Things season finale rips it up on “Master of Puppets” with a little help from @kirkhammett! You can follow me on Twitter at tyetru @metallica @strangerthingstv and on Instagram at @tyetru @metalica.”

Shows like this one have a history of highlighting outstanding musical talent. Earlier this year, the 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” by Kate Bush, received much attention after it was used in a television episode.

Upon learning of the song’s rebirth, the singer wrote on her website that she was “very moved.”

According to Bush in a statement, “The Duffer Brothers have created four incredible [seasons] of Stranger Things in which the kid performers have matured into young adults.” “A number of real-world issues confront the protagonists in this season’s series. I feel that the Duffer Brothers have touched the hearts of people in a special way at a time when everyone, especially young people, is going through a terrible period.”

Stranger Things: Season 4 is now available to watch on Netflix.

