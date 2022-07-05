Prince George Earns His Pocket Money in A Nice Way Throughout the Summer, According to Kate Middleton!

While for most youngsters summer vacation means days spent playing football in the backyard or racing after the ice cream truck, for Prince George it means something quite different. To make ends meet, the future King of England will roll up his sleeves and go to the farm to earn some pocket money as children throughout the country wind down for six weeks of school-free nirvana.

Yes, as Kate Middleton recently confessed, Prince George enjoys spending his free time helping out at the family farm. In a royal visit earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge told two farmers, “That was George’s duty at half-term—moving feed.”

Even Prince William has opened up about his son’s love of the farm, so this isn’t really a new revelation.

“We’ve been lambing with the youngsters this week,” William said Rhian Roberts, a primary school teacher whose family owns a dairy farm, during an official visit in 2020.

“At first, Charlotte wasn’t sure, but George jumped right in… It’s a joy to watch the lambs and feed them,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “Louis likes the tractors.” The following is what Roberts later recounted of their conversation: “Up in Norfolk, they’ve been lambing, he remarked. They want their children to see both the city and the country.”

it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s goal of exposing their children to the great outdoors are working out as planned

With eight-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s goal of exposing their children to the great outdoors are working out as planned. With the children at Sayers Croft Forest School in Paddington, Kate revealed that she spends “hours” searching the garden for creepy crawlies.

It was headteacher Zoe Strous, who showed Kate around, and noted that Kate’s children “love” going on spider hunts in the family’s garden. “A lot of time can be spent there. Children benefit greatly from spending time outdoors, and she knows this.” It sounds as if Prince George is eagerly anticipating his return to combat…

