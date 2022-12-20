Cute! Holiday Photo Filters Are a Lot of Fun for Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True.

I feel festive! Khlo Kardashian and her daughter True used some festive photo filters on social media to spread Christmas cheer.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Good American entrepreneur, 38, uploaded a number of videos to her Snapchat Story showing the 4-year-old having fun with holiday-themed glasses.

In one video, True can be seen twirling inside Kardashian’s home gym with one of Santa’s elves. He dances with you right now! The author of Strong Looks Better Naked may be heard from behind the camera stating, “True, you’re going to love this.”

True, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, can be seen singing a funny song while costumed as a marshmallow floating in hot chocolate and sliding down a hill on a large waffle in several other videos.

The social media post was intended to be humorous, but the Kardashians star has frequently been open with her fans about her experiences as a mother. On December 4, the reality star provided a glimpse into her life with her kid, who she and Thompson, 31, welcomed via surrogacy in August. She also shed insight on one of the less enjoyable aspects of parenting a young child.

Along with a picture of herself smeared in baby spit-up, she said on her Instagram Story, “It comes with the territory.” being a mom

Although the Cocktails With Khloalum hasn’t yet made her son’s name public, the birth of the child was covered in a September episode of her Hulu series. According to Kim Kardashian in a candid interview, “I’ve been feeling down and sad every single day. But now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost as if I get to finish that chapter, put this traumatic experience behind me, and go on. Finally, I can begin the healing process. Now that I’ve figured things out, I can start enjoying my life with two children.

Before word got out that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support, Kardashian and the celebrity decided to start a family in November 2021.

In December 2021, Us Weekly announced that the fitness model had given birth to Theo, who had just celebrated his first birthday.

The California native revealed on a June episode of The Kardashians that she and Thompson were privately dating at the time they made the decision to have their second kid, but that she didn’t learn about Nichols’ paternity claim until the rest of the world did.

An insider exclusively revealed to Us in October that Kardashian is keeping the identity of her unborn child a secret. True’s remarks about her brother’s nickname, according to the TV personality, should be taken with a grain of salt. In an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show from October, the Kourtney and Khlo Take Miami alum stated, “My daughter believes his name is Snowy, but it’s not Snowy.” He doesn’t go by the name of Snowy, but I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me.

True can’t be trusted to tell us her brother’s name, but an informant revealed to us that same month that the young girl appreciates having a sibling at home. True, the source claimed at the time, is enjoying being a big sister. Khlo is delighted with her family, too.

The Revenge Bodyhost enjoys having two children, but she told Kelly Clarkson in October that she was done having kids. She said, “I [have] one of both, and I feel fine.” The store is shut.