Tom Brady Gives Son Ben a Sweet Poolside Smooch: ‘love This Boy’

Brady’s crew! Since starting their family in 2009, Tom Brady and Gisele Bndchen have been chronicling their children’s joyous lives. After being paired up on a blind date in 2006, the couple welcomed their son Benjamin three years later. When Vivian was born in 2012, he grew up to be a big brother.

With ex-Bridget Moynahan, the professional football player also has a son named Jack. After Brady and the Blue Bloods actor had already broken up, the infant was born in 2007. At the time, the athlete was seeing Bndchen.

The supermodel noted that Jack’s presence made her desire to have children with the athlete as soon as possible in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life 2018, stating that she felt as though her world had been flipped upside down[when I learned about Moynahan’s pregnancy].

She exclaimed, “Jack helped my heart expand in ways I didn’t know [were] possible.

The Brazilian-born woman revealed why she dislikes the term “stepmom being” when describing her relationship with Jack in February 2020.

I refer to my mother as a “bonus mom” since I consider her to be such a blessing in my life, she stated in a previous Instagram Story video. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a second, amazing little angel in my life.

My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it be cousins, stepmothers, or boyfriends, Moynahan said in 2011, praising her son’s blended family to More magazine at the time. Love is all around my son.

The New York native admitted exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2019 that motherhood forces her to step outside of herself. Being a mother forces you to prioritize your priorities.

Bndchen wrote on Instagram in 2015: “Jack is the sweetest big brother in the world to his younger siblings. At the time, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned the birthday tribute to the child, “Thank you for bringing so much joy into our life.” You are extremely adored by us, peanut.

View Brady and Jenner’s cutest pictures of Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian by scrolling down to see everything from family vacations to coordinated Halloween costumes.