Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim After a Divorce, Go on A Second Date.

fun in Australia! Selling Sunset stars while on a double date in Australia, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim revealed that they are back on good terms.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Does this filter give me a tan appearance? Oppenheim, 45, said in a video posted on Stause’s Instagram Story on December 29: “I look so tan in this. Come back to me, please.

Stause, 41, attempted to seize the phone and show off the vista from their Sydney lunch location while the co-founder of the Oppenheim Group fooled with the camera. The former star of a popular soap series admitted that while on vacation, she and Oppenheim were dining with their respective partners, G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Australians are the best! Oi, Oi, Oi! the All My Children star exclaimed in the video as she cuddled up to Australian-born G Flip, 28. In a second video, Stause danced with her ex-boyfriend while sporting a white bikini top with a white crochet bodice and sunglasses.

The partnership between Stause and Oppenheim began in 2018 when the realtor joined Jason and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, at Los Angeles real estate firm The Oppenheim Group. The two went on to feature opposite one another in the 2019 Netflix original film Selling Sunset.

During the summer of 2021, the Kentucky native’s relationship with her boss became amorous. Chrishell and I grew great friends, and our relationship has blossomed into a fantastic one, Jason said to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in July 2021. We’re quite happy together and I love her dearly.

However, the couple’s romance on Netflix was short-lived, and Us revealed their breakup in December 2021. Jason and Stause both moved on after that, but they stayed friends as they negotiated their new relationships.

Chrishell and I are no longer together, but we are still the greatest of friends, and we will always be there for one another, Jason wrote at the time in a statement shared on his Instagram Story. It was the happiest and most happy relationship of my life, and she was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had.

The former Days of Our Lives actress revealed that she had begun dating the non-binary G Flip during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which aired in May.

For starters, they seem like a badass, Jason commented during the performance as he offered Stause his approval. And two, I’m really pleased that you’ve been grinning for the past few minutes. Thus, I’m happy for you.

Two months later, after the couple was seen packing on the PDA in Greece, Us reported that the real estate mogul was dating Nurk, 25.

In September, Jason spoke exclusively to Us about the German native. “She’s easy to have fun with, and I’m just really, really happy,” he said. Additionally, it is simple, which is crucial in my opinion. It’s been an incredible first few months, you know.

Prior to Jason’s meeting with Nurk, Stause spent her first Christmas with the musician.

From sunny Australia, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas! On Sunday, December 25, the Under Construction author commented many Instagram photos, one of which featured her and her lover cuddled up on the beach. I hope everyone is experiencing the love I’m sending your way.