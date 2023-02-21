Mr. Cleaning! Husband of Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sweeps Foreclosure Mansion.

Clean up, Mr. Kim-Zolciak Biermann’s husband, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kroy Biermann, cleaned up the couple’s home just days after it was discovered that it was in foreclosure.

Folks, please find a man who can do it all. Kim, 44, stated in a video that was uploaded to Instagram on February 19: “Mhm yes sir.” The former Bravo star watches her husband, 37, vacuum while just wearing a pair of black boxer underwear in the video.

After Us Weekly announced last week that Kim’s home was under foreclosure, this is the first time she has brought up the property on social media. According to the paperwork we got on Friday, February 17, the house, which is situated in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, is scheduled to be auctioned off to the highest bidder on Tuesday, March 7, from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse.

The documents stated that, among other possible instances of default, failing to pay the obligation as and when due and in the manner specified in the Note and Security Deed has caused the debt backed by said Security Deed to be and is thus declared due.

If the loan is still in default, this sale will be conducted in order to pay it in full as well as all sale-related costs, including legal fees, as specified in the security deed and as required by law.

As the couple missed their mortgage payments, Trust Bank started the foreclosure process in August 2022.

Kim and Kroy, who were married in November 2011, paid $880,000 for their 6,900-square-foot home in 2012. The estate has a Jacuzzi, waterfall, basketball court, elevator, 5 bedrooms, and 6.5 bathrooms.

On her Instagram Stories in November 2022, the reality star had earlier refuted the claim that the property had been foreclosed.

Okay, you guys, my house didn’t sell for $257,00, she said as she walked around the house. You’re crazy, men, if you think I’d let my house, which we’ve invested tens of millions of dollars in, sell for only $257,000. in fact.

While Kim and Kroy now lead more private lives—the outside linebacker retired from the NFL in 2016—they had their own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which followed the Florida native’s stint on RHOA and filmed the couple’s 2011 wedding.

Later renamed Don’t Be Tardy, the program followed the singer of Tardy for the Party as she and the former NFL star balanced their personal and professional life while raising a family. Following the birth of twins Kaia and Kane in 2013, the couple had sons KJ and Kash in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Kim’s daughters from prior relationships, Brielle, born in February 1997, and Arianna, born in October 2001, were adopted by the athlete in July 2013.

Before being terminated by Bravo in May 2021, Tardy had eight seasons. But, a source at the time informed us that Kim was prepared to end the series.

She recognizes this as a great development despite the fact that it is emotional given how long her family recorded the show and all the memories they made, the insider said. After a 13-year partnership, she feels like she is at last liberated to work on the other projects she has been wanting to.