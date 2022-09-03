Is Jessica Pegula Engaged: A Tennis Player Married Her Boyfriend Taylor Gahagen

Mrs. Jessica Pegula She competed in the 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach WTA qualifying tournament for the first time. She had her first taste of ITF Circuit doubles success in 2011 and came away with one title. In the first two WTA tournaments of 2012, she went out in the first round both times. Additionally, she lost in qualifying for tournaments three times (including the US Open) that year, but she did win two doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. In 2013, she got as far as the third round only once, lost in the first round three times, and lost in qualifying for the majors (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon) five times.

In 2015, Pegula advanced to the second round twice (including the US Open), lost in the first round thrice, and was eliminated in qualifying four times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon). In 2016, she reached the semifinals in Washington, DC, and the quarterfinals in Québec City.

However, she lost in the first round only once (at the US Open) and seven times (including at the other three majors) in qualifying. After losing in the first round once and qualifying for the US Open the following year in doubles, Paula went on to win two ITF Circuit titles.

A year ago in Québec City, Jessica Pegula placed second. This year, she triumphed in doubles play at the WTA 125K Series level once, and at the ITF Circuit level twice.

For Pegula, the 2019 season marked her first Top 100 finish in her professional career, as she placed 76th overall. At the Citi Open in Washington, DC, she won her first WTA tournament, propelling her to a new career high of No. 55 in the world.

This was her second season in the top 100 and she finished 2020 ranked 62nd. In addition, she has placed second at the Auckland Open, in the quarterfinals of the Western and Southern Open, in the fourth round of the United States Open, twice in the second round, and once in the first round.

In the Tennis World, Jessica Pegula Has Been Making Headlines Recently

She advanced to the 2018 final by defeating Ons Jabeur, Kristna Plková, No. 2 seed Petra Marti, and No. 5 seed Sofia Kenin. The 2018 French Open champion Ashleigh Barty dispatched Pegula in the first round, and at Wimbledon, Mihaela Buzărnescu did the same.

On the ASB Classic’s first round, she faced and defeated CiCi Bellis. After this, she beat Alizé Cornet and Tamara Zidanek in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals.

As a result of her semifinal victory over Caroline Wozniacki, she will compete in her third WTA singles final. Starting with a win in straight sets over American number one Jennifer Brady, Pegula went on to defeat fellow countrywoman and 2019 French Open quarterfinalist Amanda Anisimova.

Recent Events in Her Professional Life

At the 2021 Australian Open, where she was the 12th seed, she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating former champion and 12th seed Kristina Mladenovic, as well as Victoria Azarenka, Samantha Stosur, and Elina Svitolina.

After Pegula beat Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the Toronto 2022 competition on August 13th, 2022, she went on to win the tournament a week later (3, 3 and 6, 6).

A Look at The Life and Times of Jessica Pegula

Jess Pegula has been around for 27 years. To put it simply, he’s a Pisces. The name of her trainer, David Witt, is a bit of a mouthful. As a Right-hander, she excels at the sport of tennis (two-handed backhand). She currently resides in West Palm Beach, FL. In 2009, she entered the professional arena.

Taylor Gahagen Is Jessica Pegula’s Boyfriend

Very little is known about Jessica Pegula’s private life, but rumours have it that the tennis pro is seeing a certain someone named Taylor Gahagen. The 26-year-old has a large following on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos of herself and Taylor. Taylor appears to enjoy golf, as evidenced by the fact that he has 397 followers on Instagram despite keeping his profile secret.

A Lending Paw, a canine rescue center, was created by Gahagen, according to news on Celebpie.com. The group’s mission is to save dogs from abusive situations, provide them with temporary shelter and medical care, and then find them permanent, loving homes as pets.

Will Taylor Gahagen Be Jessica Pegula’s Fiancé?

Despite numerous sightings of Jessica and Taylor together, there have been no official announcements of an engagement between the two. On Valentine’s Day this year (2019), Jessica posted a photo of herself and Pegula with a string of heart emojis as a comment. On the other hand, she still wasn’t wearing a ring. According to sources, Jessica and Taylor have been dating since she first posted photos of them online in 2015.