Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

Debbie Pemberton and Dough Wright welcomed Zoe LaVerne into the world on June 3, 2001, in the US state of Indiana. LaVerne has two brothers. Cameron is her stepbrother and Eric is her biological brother. When she was eight years old, her entire family relocated to Franklin, Indiana. In her early years of education, she split her time between Franklin Community High School and Green Community High School. LaVerne became interested in music and has wanted to be an actor and a model ever since she was a young girl.

One of the few creators who adopted Musical.ly, the predecessor to TikTok, is Zoe. LaVerne was still a high school student when she first entered the realm of social media, and as a result, her Musical.ly videos frequently became the target of severe bullying and scorn from her peers, who commonly referred to them as “cringey,” according to Seventeen.

She eventually turned to Musical.ly as an escape from her challenging life at school and quickly discovered that it was a place where she could be who she really was. Laverne has since frequently shared lip-sync, dancing, and makeup videos on social media. Her Musical.ly videos have received over 1.5 billion likes as a result of her viral success, which allowed her to become a verified creator in 2017. When Musical.ly was acquired and later rebranded as TikTok, LaVerne translated her enormous fan base there.

The Life Story of Dawson Day

The well-known social media influencer was born on May 26, 2000, in Danville, Indiana, in the United States. Her mother Jami and a man by the name of Eric Ramos raised him in Greenwood, Indiana, in the United States. The star has a stepfather named John. Ava Grace is Dawson Day's sibling. In 2019, he received his high school diploma from Greenwood.

Career

Due to her success as a Musical.ly star, Zoe LaVerne joined TikTok as soon as it launched and became instantly very popular. LaVerne had held the 48th spot among the Top 50 TikTok influencers with over 21 million followers, but she has since slipped down the list. LaVerne’s videos have received over 3.6 billion views in the course of her TikToker career alone.

LaVerne is not just a social media phenomenon and a TikTok superstar, but she is also a singer. She has published a number of singles, with “Lost it All” being her most well-known and most-streamed song on Spotify with over 1 million streams. Additionally, she receives more than 2,000 monthly Spotify listeners. She also has a song called “Thinking of You” in which she performs with her ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove.

Personal Life

Gunner is the name of LaVerne’s pet dog. Since November 2020, Zoe LaVerne and Dawson Day, a fellow TikTok celebrity, have been in a committed relationship. The two got married the following year. Emersyn was born to Zoe Laverne and Dawson Day on October 5.

After the birth of her child, LaVerne subsequently faced criticism for reportedly trying to sell images of her daughter and being accused of abusing her for gain.

Zoe LaVerne had an on-and-off romance with TikTok star Cody Orlove before meeting her future husband Dawson. While dating, the two also maintained a hugely successful YouTube channel.

seventeen reports In 2018, a man in a white van attempted to grab Zoe by her hoodie and put her in his car, but was unsuccessful, allowing Zoe to flee. Due to a lack of evidence, the police were powerless to take any action.

After becoming famous, a video of Zoe abusing Charli D’Amelio surfaced, and the public did not react well to it. She has since claimed that Charli received her apology.

Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To

During their gender reveal party on Sunday (May 2), Dawson Day, Zoe’s boyfriend of almost six months, proposed to her. Zoe was taken completely off guard, later informing her admirers that she had no idea he would do what he did.

Fans were shocked to find that Zoe and Dawson were having a daughter, whose name will be Emersyn. This name’s meaning of “brave, powerful” according to Scary Mommy sounds appropriate.

Naturally, Zoe and Dawson flooded their social media accounts with images and videos from the special occasion. Zoe uploaded the marriage proposal video to TikTok with the song “Marry You” by Bruno Mars as the background music.

Zoe and Dawson post incredibly sweet captions on Instagram. The “greatest day of [her] life,” according to Zoe, who added that she was “so glad to be Zoe Day.”

On his own post, Dawson penned: “I adore you so much. I’m so grateful to be your fiancé, Zoe, and I can’t wait to cuddle our precious baby girl, Emersyn. I would never want to spend the rest of my life or start a family [with] anybody else because I love you so much. You have my undying affection, little one.”

You’d assume that this sentimental scene would mark the conclusion of the narrative, wouldn’t you? “Wrong-O,” as the Grinch would say. Since these people are TikTokers, drama is inevitable.

First, Zoe shared this really dodgy TikTok, telling all of Dawson’s ex-girlfriends that he was HERS. To maintain the atmosphere, she even turned off the camera.

She then launched into a two-part mini-rant about how she and Dawson are being responsible by getting married soon after dating so that their daughter can “have both of her parents, and get raised with both of her parents as well.” (Emersyn can still have all of that with parents who aren’t married, but I digress.)