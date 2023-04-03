Blue Bloods Spoilers for The 17th Episode of Season 13: The Story of Larry Manetti?

Will Larry Manetti eventually visit on Friday’s episode 17 of Blue Bloods season 13? We are aware that many people have been anxiously awaiting his arrival.

After all, his appearance as a guest on the show has such a delightful Easter egg vibe. Keep in mind that Manetti and Tom Selleck were co-stars in the first season of Magnum PI. Any opportunity to reflect on such times is enjoyable.

Friday’s new episode of the crime drama will be when Larry stops by, according to a report from TVLine. He portrays Sam Velucci, a retired police officer, on this show.

It Is Challenging to Determine His Exact Role in The Upcoming Episode, Smoke & Mirrors, by Reading the Synopsis:

When one of the Dream Team members becomes the subject of a departmental inquiry, Smoke & Mirrors Frank clashes with them. Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), assist a woman who is being stalked by a man she met on a dating app, and Erin is determined to find out who is responsible for online attacks against her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, airing Friday, April 7 (10:00–11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streamable live and on demand on P.

We would want Manetti and Selleck to have a scene together at the end of this episode, but nothing is guaranteed right now. Instead, let’s just hope that there are a few standout scenes and that, at the absolute least, there is a potential that the overall narrative will be intriguing.

Blue Blood season 13 has just a few episodes left, therefore we consider ourselves quite blessed to learn that season 14 has already been renewed. Let’s hope additional information about that breaks shortly.

