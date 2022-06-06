Cody Rhodes Reaction: Despite a Horrifying Injury, Cody Rhodes Triumphs in The Wwe Ring!

After defeating Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell, Cody Rhodes made a touching promo. At Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins for the third time in a row. WWE had disclosed before the encounter that he had a partially torn right pectoral tendon. Cody surprised everyone when he entered the ring despite his injury.

Cody was able to defeat Rollins for the third week in a row following an epic performance. Rhodes made an emotional commercial for the audience when Hell in a Cell 2022 ended its run on television. Toward the end of his address, Rhodes thanked the WWE Universe for their support. The clips are below:

At Hell in A Cell, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Held a 25-Minute Seminar

Rhodes vs. Rollins in a steel cage was a classic. A huge amount of positive feedback was given to both fighters on social media for their performances during the fight. One of the most talked-about characters was Rhodes. As the match progressed, it became clear that his injuries were getting worse as he entered the ring.

It appears that Rhodes’ injury will be addressed in the near future. For now, it appears that there will be no more feuding between Rhodes and Rollins in the WWE. When Rhodes made his long-awaited WWE return and defeated Rollins in a one-on-one bout at WrestleMania 38, the feud began. When the two wrestlers re-met at WrestleMania Backlash, the outcome was the same again.

The way WWE has depicted Cody since his comeback, it appears that he is being promoted as a future champion. If Cody ever achieves his goal of being WWE Champion, it will be up to the fans to decide.

Please pray Cody’s injury gets well soon so he doesn’t regret wrestling tonight.