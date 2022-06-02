Shailene Woodley Engaged 2022: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Secret Engagement Revealed!

An American actress with a net worth of $12 million, Shailene Woodley hails from Los Angeles, California. “The Fault in Our Stars,” a film adaptation of John Green’s novel of the same name, is her most famous part.

Shailene Woodley Early Life

She was born on November 15, 1991, in San Bernardino, California. As a school counselors and as a principal, Lori and Lonnie both had a significant impact on the lives of their children. She was four when she started modeling and five when she started acting training. As a student at Simi Valley High School, Shailene had to wear a brace since she suffered from scoliosis at the age of 15.

Shailene Woodley Career

In 1999, Woodley appeared in the television movie “Replacing Dad” before starring in “The District” and “Crossing Jordan.” In addition to “The O.C.” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” she appeared in “CSI: NY,” “Close to Home,” and “Felicity: An American Girl Adventure” in brief parts.

Shailene Woodley Success

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” on ABC Family was Woodley’s breakout role, launching her career. From 2008 through 2013, she portrayed Amy Juergens, a 15-year-old girl who discovers she’s pregnant. As a result of her work in the film, Woodley received a slew of Teen Choice Award nominations. The play was a huge hit with audiences, and shailene Woodley was frequently complimented in show reviews. On ABC Family, “Secret Life of the American Teenager” became a top-rated show for five seasons and 121 episodes.

As Matt King, Woodley made her acting debut in 2011 in the critically acclaimed film “The Descendants,” in which she co-starred with George Clooney. She was Alex, the problematic eldest daughter of King. For her work in the film, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and earned mostly positive reviews. On top of all that, she was honored with a Best Supporting Actress Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Shailene Woodley engaged

Aaron Rodgers’ engagement to Shailene Woodley may have been one of the pandemic’s best-kept secrets. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress discussed how she met her NFL quarterback fiancé and how she kept their engagement a secret for months. When Rodgers praised his “fiancee” in his NFL MVP victory speech last February, the world learned about the engagement.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley disclosed that they were engaged two weeks after their first date. For “months and months” before they announced their engagement, Woodley told the Hollywood Reporter that she and Rodgers had been planning to wed. We didn’t want anyone else to declare that they were engaged before us, she explained, so we made the announcement ourselves.

“And we didn’t do it until months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'” Woodley also talked about her relationship with Rodgers, whom she met through mutual acquaintances who were musicians during the pandemic. Both of them lived together in Los Angeles for a short time before moving to Green Bay to be closer to one other.

As she put it, “We were able to actually get to know one another and not have any noise or bustle around us,” she said. In a Shape interview in June, Woodley said that she and Rodgers were moving swiftly in their relationship. “Because of the pandemic, we were forced to live together for the first few months of our relationship. This allowed us to learn a lot about each other rapidly.

Since we were the first to jump in, we were able to get a head start on the more difficult parts “she said. Woodley helped Rodgers prepare for his Jeopardy! hosting gig in April while they were alone during the pandemic, and they also took care of their dog, a 95-pound German shepherd rescue. There have only been a few public appearances by the couple since they first made their relationship public, including a trip with Woodley and Teller’s Spectacular Now co-star Miles and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Shailene Woodley Has a Past Dating History

It was in October of 2017 that Ben Volavola and Shailene Woodley began dating. Woodley revealed to Bustle in April 2020 that she and the actor were no longer together because “we were very much on the road to marriage and children,” which she wasn’t ready for. She continued, saying, “I came to the realization that I was still too young to really commit to a relationship.

Despite my best efforts, I couldn’t be as available to him as I would have liked. I didn’t love myself enough.” As recently as February 2016, Shailene Woodley was linked to Ezra Miller. He is Ezra Matthew Miller, an American actor, and singer. Following the release of Afterschool, Miller made his feature-film debut (2008).

Aside from We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller has acted in several more films, most notably (2012). Bandmate Shailene Woodley and singer Nahko Bear have been together since November 2014 and split up last year.