Where to Watch 22 Jump Street? Is 22 Jump Street Available on Netflix?

Action comedy 22 Jump Street, which stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as a pair of best friends on the job as a pair of undercover cops in a high-speed chase scene, was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in 2014. There are a number of other notable actors and actresses who appear in the film. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s 21 Jump Street, which was based on the same-named television series.

22 Jump Street Plot

Back on the streets two years after their 21 Jump Street breakthrough, Schmidt and Jenko are investigating drug trafficking once again. Following their failure in pursuing a group of drug dealers led by The Ghost, Deputy Chief Hardy reassigns the team to work for Captain Dickson, who has relocated to 22 Jump Street, just across the street from where they were previously stationed.

Undercover as college students, they must track down the manufacturer of a synthetic medication called “WHY-PHY” (Work Hard?). Yes, I’d want to play a little more complicated. That is correct) that resulted in the death of a college student who was seen on camera buying it from a dealer on campus.

Related: Kuwtk Where to Watch? How to Watch the Finale of The Kardashians on the Internet?

The cast of 22 Jump Street

Morton Schmidt, portrayed by Jonah Hill

Tatum plays Greg Jenko in the film.

The Ghost, Peter Stormare, on stage

Zook Haythe is Wyatt Russell’s character.

Maya Dickson, played by Amber Stevens,

and Mercedes, played by Jillian Bell

Captain Dickson, Ice Cube

Yang, Keith Lucas, in the role of

Is 22 Jump Street available on Netflix?

Everyone who watched 21 Jump Street on Netflix thought it was a hoot, and they can’t wait to see what happens next. The bad news is that 22 Jump Street isn’t available on Netflix, and it’s not clear when or even if that will change.

At least 21 Jump Street fans can rewatch the movie repeatedly. It’s not just Big Mouth, America: The Motion Picture, Murder Mystery, or Holidate that you may get on the streaming service.

Related: Euphoria Where to Watch: Season 2 of Euphoria on Hbo Max how To Watch Online!

Where to Watch 22 Jump Street

Those who subscribe to Netflix are likely to have spotted 21 Jump Street at the top of the streaming service’s list, and many fans of the original film are eager to learn if the sequel 22 Jump Street is also available.

In the wake of two successful undercover stints in high school, cops Jenko and Schmidt are gearing up for their third and final undercover assignment at a nearby university. They’re back as the funny comedy’s dynamic duo: Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Ice Cube, Nick Offerman, Peter Stormare, Amber Stevens, and Jillian Bell are also part of the excellent cast. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the directors of The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are back in the director’s chair for this side-splitting sequel.

Related: Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2: How Can I Watch the Second Season of Demon Slayer for Free Online?

How to watch 22 Jump Street

fuboTV is now showing 22 Jump Street. You can watch 22 Jump Street on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, among others.

Where Can You See 22 Jump Street?

Due to its nonexistence on paid streaming platforms, this lighthearted comedy cannot be watched. This means that fans will have to turn to video-on-demand services such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube in order to watch 22 Jump Street.

There’s a trailer for it here: