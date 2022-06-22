Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season Four Part Two? What Are the Options for Watching It on The Internet?

When Season 4 finished with a cliffhanger, fans of Attack on Titan were eagerly awaiting Season 4 Part 2’s release. As Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman, together with Armin Arlert, battle huge humanoids called Titans, the anime depicts their struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. Since its debut in 2017, the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga has been a fan favorite and has received high praise from critics for its dark topic, action, animation, and more.

Season 4 Part 1 of Attack on Titan features the troops of Paradis taking on their oppressor, Marley, in an effort to put an end to the conflict between the Marleyans and Eldians. As the season came to a close, there was a cliffhanger regarding Eren’s disappearance. Find out more about how and where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2 in the next paragraphs.

What is the release date of Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan?

The official release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 was set for Monday, January 10th, 2022 (Australia), but that day has since passed. Episode 76 has been released and is titled Judgement. Almost a year had passed since the premiere of Part 1 when the first episode of Part 2 finally aired.

It premiered on Japanese television in December 2020, which put it in direct competition with this monster movie release. Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan had a total of 16 episodes — 4 more episodes than have been confirmed for Season 4 Part 2. (12 in total). On Mondays at 7:45 AEST, the first episode of each week will be available on streaming sites. On Sunday, September 9th, at 3:45 p.m. ET, that would be the time for our American readers.

Related: Euphoria Where to Watch: Season 2 of Euphoria on Hbo Max how To Watch Online!

Where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

Attack on Titan’s action-packed climax and farewell to its supporters is slated to take place this year. The second episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will air on Monday, January 9 at 2:15 a.m. Indian time, or 12:45 p.m. Pacific. Judgment, episode 76 of the anime, may be seen on Crunchyroll and Funimation by paying a fee for premium subscriptions. Although Hulu won’t have the episodes available right away, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to rent or buy them whenever they’re available on Hulu.

What is the worldwide premiere date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2?

In accordance with Crunchyroll, here are the international release dates for Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan.

12:45 p.m. PT Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Pacific Time

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. CST, Central Time

At exactly 3:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 9, 2022,

8:45 p.m. GMT on Sunday, January 9, 2022, British time

9:45 p.m. Central European Time (CET) on January 9, 2022

India Standard Time (IST) – 2:15 AM on January 10th, 2022

4:45 a.m. PHT on Monday, January 10, 2022 — Philippine Time.

It will be 7:15 AM in Australia Time on Monday, January 10, 2022

What are the options for watching it on the internet?

Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu will stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 while it airs in Japan on the NHK TV channel.

Even before the announcement of the official streaming partners, Crunchyroll was a given. To catch up on the latest episodes before they air, you may use the service that streamed past seasons of Attack on Titan, and it should be your first stop.

Related: Euphoria Where to Watch: Season 2 of Euphoria on Hbo Max how To Watch Online!

Available episodes at this time (updated)

As of right now, the following Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episodes are available for viewing:

Judgment is the 76th episode

Episode 77: The Sneak Attack

Episode 78: The Two Brothers

Memories of the Future, Episode 79:

Episode 80: 2,000 Years Ago, from you!

Ep. 81: The Thaw

In this episode, we say goodbye to the sun.

In Episode 83, we’re going to talk about pride.

Episode 84: The Final Night

Episode 85: The traitor

Episode 86 A look back at the past.

Episode 87: The First Steps Towards Humanity’s Evolution

The legacy of Attack on Titan.

Now that Attack on Titan is nearing its conclusion, we find ourselves in an odd position. The manga ended in April 2021 after spanning the whole decade of the 2010s. It has been a great success in this format, selling over 100 million copies as of this writing, making it one of the best-selling manga ever. Although it has not been universally adored, nor has it completely avoided controversy. There are parallels to fascism and racial conspiracy theories, as well as calls for Japan’s military rearmament, in the themes of Attack on Titan, according to a number of well-informed critics.

Related: Where to Watch Cruella? When Will Cruella Be Free on Disney Plus?

Because of its broad appeal, it is vital to consider how to engage with manga on an artistic and philosophical level. When asked about the dispute, Isayama said, “Being a writer, I believe it is impolite to advise your readers on the method of how to understand your story,” according to The New Republic.