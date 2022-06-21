Where to Watch Cruella? When Will Cruella Be Free on Disney Plus?

Beginning this Friday, Disney Plus customers will be able to stream The Queen of Mean for free. Cruella de Vil’s live-action origin story will premiere on Disney’s Premier Access platform on May 28th, after its May 28th theatrical release. In order to have early access to a Premier Access release, viewers often pay an extra $30 on top of their monthly or annual membership fees. Cruella DeVille will, however, become a permanent part of the Disney Plus collection starting this week.

When will Cruella be free on Disney Plus?

Due to the pandemic, the release date of Cruella de Vil was moved back from December 2020 to May 28th, 2021, when it premiered in theaters and on Disney Plus. Additionally, the film is now available on DVD and Blu-ray for purchase as of Friday, August 27th, as part of a Disney Plus subscription.

Cruella cast

Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for her performance in La La Land, played a teenage Cruella De Vil in the film and has been confirmed for a sequel. The first picture of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil has been released… Cruella’s boss, played by Emma Thompson, also appears in the film and serves as a catalyst for her path as a villain.

Having previously performed Mrs. Potts in the live-action Disney adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, the actor is no stranger to such projects. There is also a cast of Emily Beacham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong, as well as Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry as Horace and Jasper, respectively.

Cruella Trailer

A teaser for the film was released on February 17th, 2021, and contains Emma Stone’s best British accent. Here’s a link to see it in action:

The Cruella plot

A live-action prequel feature picture following a young Cruella de Vil” is the film’s description from Disney. Set in the early 1980s, the plot has a “punk feel” to it. One of cinema’s most iconic and notoriously trendy villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil, will be shown in an all-new live-action feature film about her rebellious early days. “Set in 1970s London in the thick of punk music, Cruella follows a brilliant and imaginative young woman named Estella, a thief who wants to make her mark on the fashion world.

She makes friends with a pair of teenage robbers who share her love of mischief, and the three of them go on to make a go of it on the streets of London. At some point in her life, the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is both horrifyingly stylish and horribly Haute, notices Estella’s penchant for style. Their romance, however, sets in motion a series of events and revelations that would force Estella to embrace her evil side and transform into the rowdy and fashionable Cruella de Vil.

“How to Stream Cruella Online

You can now watch Cruella for free on Disney+ if you have a subscription. It was added to Disney’s streaming library on August 27, and you may see it now if you missed it in cinemas or just want to see Jenny Beavan’s amazing costumes again. If you just want to watch, here’s the straight link. The video won’t play properly in your browser? Click here. The Disney+ app is available on most smartphones, tablets, and smart televisions. The following is a list of devices that are compatible:

TABLETS AND MOBILE APPLICATIONS

iPhones and iPads from Apple

smartphones and tablets running the Android operating system

Fire Tablet from Amazon

To watch Cruella, do you need to have Disney+ Premier?

That’s not the case any longer! All Disney+ users may now watch Cruella for free starting on August 27. The annual membership fee is $79.99, or $7.99 each month. As an alternative to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, or $19.99 for Hulu with no commercials, you may get the Disney bundle, which includes the ad-free version of Hulu, for $19.99 a month.

To view Cruella in the comfort of your own home, you first had to pay the $29.99 Premier Access price when it was released on Disney+ Premier Access and in cinemas on May 27, 2018. Cruella is now available to all subscribers, regardless of whether or not you previously purchased Premier Access.

Is Cruella DeVille still playing in theaters where you are?

Cruella is still showing in some limited and second-run theaters, but it has been in cinemas for so long that it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to find a showing since it opened a few months ago across the country. In other words, if you want to watch Cruella on Disney+, you’ll either have to pay for VOD or wait for the Blu-ray and DVD releases.

Where to Find Cruella on VOD, Blu-Ray, and DVD Streaming Services

Cruella and the supplementary features are already available on PVOD, but if you want a physical copy, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Three Limited Edition 4K package choices will be available when the film is released on September 21, 2021, on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.