Where to Watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets on Tv, Live Stream

On September 5, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup between the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (1-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0). Here’s the scoop on this game and how to stream it on FuboTV, among other things.

Information on How to Catch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Date of the 2022 matchup: Monday, September 5

Time of the Game: 8:00 PM ET

The Sporting Goods Channel (ESPN)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Stadium of Champions!

Statistical Comparison of Clemson versus Georgia Tech

Last year, Clemson allowed 7.2 fewer points per game than Georgia Tech did (31.3). (33.5).

Georgia Tech induced 13 turnovers last season, while Clemson gave the ball away 19 times.

Last year, Georgia Tech averaged 9.2 more points per game (24 vs. 20) than Clemson did (28.2). (14.8).

A year ago, Clemson induced five more turnovers (19) than Georgia Tech did (14). (14).

Names of Clemson Athletes to Keep an Eye On

Last season, D.J. Uiagalelei had a passing line of 2,246 yards on 208-of-374 attempts (55.6% completion rate), nine touchdowns, ten interceptions, and 172.8 yards per game. He averaged 24.3 yards per game on 104 attempts, which translated to 316 yards rushed and four scores.

Will Shipley rushed for 739 yards last season (56.1 yards per game) and scored 11 times.

Last year, Kobe Pace rushed for 641 yards on 105 runs (49.3 ypg) and scored six times.

Justyn Ross had 47 receptions for 524 yards the year before (40.3 ypg). He also had three touchdowns scored on him.

Last season, Joseph Ngata contributed by grabbing 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown. His average game receiving yardage was 33. 7.

Beaux Collins caught 31 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns in 2014, good for an average of 31.3 yards per game.

Last year, Jeff Sims had a 59.9 percent completion rate while passing for 1,466 yards and 12 scores. Sims contributed on the ground as well, scoring four touchdowns an average of 31 yards per game.

The previous season, Jordan Mason averaged 36.6 yards per game on the ground and scored once.

In 2017, Dontae Smith amassed 378 yards on the ground and scored four times.

In 2021, Malachi Carter caught 3.1 passes per game for an average of 40.8 yards and scored twice as a receiver.

Over the course of the 2017 season, Kyric McGowan caught 34 catches for 443 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Adonicas Sanders was productive last year, as evidenced by his 362 receiving yards (30.2 ypg) and three receiving touchdowns.

Where to Watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech

In addition to CBS, FOX, and ESPN, fuboTV also offers coverage of college football from the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12, and other conferences. All of the local college football games will be available on fuboTV.

You can watch fuboTV on your mobile device, computer, television, and streaming media player (such as a Roku). Numerous media streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and many more. Please Note: There Are Some Limitations Based On Location.