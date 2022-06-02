Where to Watch Free Guy: Where Can You See Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Right Now?

After being delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic, Free Guy became a surprise smash hit when it was released in theatres last August. The Disney and 20th Century Studios action comedy opened at number one and has grossed $331.5 million worldwide.

Free Guy is a film directed by Shawn Levy that stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a regular bank teller who discovers he’s a non-player character (NPC) in the video game Free City. Guy decides to play the hero for once and save his friends and fellow NPCs after meeting Molotov Girl, the avatar of real-life coder Millie Rusk (Jodie Comer) and learning that the game’s creator (Taika Waititi) plans to destroy his virtual world.

Where to Watch Free Guy Online

Starting Feb. 23, Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max, both of which require a subscription. You can also rent the film for $4 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, or Google Play for $20. Free Guy is available on Blu-ray (including 4K Ultra HD) and DVD for those who prefer a physical copy. You’ll need to subscribe to Disney+ for $8 per month or $80 annually to watch Free Guy on demand. Subscriptions also grant access to Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars content, among other things.

Related: A Quiet Place Where to Watch: How To Watch a Quiet Place from Home!

Is Free Guy Streaming Online?

Free Guy is now available to stream on Disney+ as of February 23rd. Following Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s confirmation in May 2021 that both Free Guy and Marvel Studios’ martial-arts action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would receive exclusive theatrical releases at first, the release date for Free Guy on Disney+ was announced in December.

Is Free Guy Available with Disney+ Premier Access?

No. That’s unlikely. There has been no official word on whether or not Free Guy will be available on Disney+ or Hulu once it is released for streaming. For an additional $29.99 on top of their existing Disney+ subscription, viewers can stream movies while they’re still in theatres. This was the case with some of Disney’s most anticipated 2021 releases, such as Black Widow and Cruella de Vil. However, because Free Guy will only be available in theatres when it arrives on streaming, you won’t need Premier Access to watch it.

Related: Where to Watch Rangers Game Tonight: How To Watch New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes in The Nhl Playoffs?

When is Free Guy going to be available on DVD or VOD?

Free Guy will be released on digital on September 28, 2021, across all major digital platforms, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 12, according to 20th Century Fox. Two deleted scenes, an extended scene, bloopers, and making-of featurettes are among the never-before-seen special features in the home video release. The following information is provided:

Scenes that were cut or reworked

Guy and Buddy Have a Great Day at the Beach

Blown Hot Nuts

Rally of the NPCs (Extended)

Reel of Humor

Guy vs. Dude – This is a battle of the sexes. Join Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, the creative and stunt teams, and others as they unveil the ingenious process of producing “Free Guy’s” ultimate clash between Guy and the tremendously amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

In “Free Guy,” Jodie Comer goes from being a smart programmer to her fierce avatar, Molotovgirl. Watch as the award-winning action star and directors go down how they came up with the idea for Molotovgirl, how it evolved, and how it was brought to life.

It’s Taika’s World — The outlandish action of “Free Guy” may take place in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi’s over-the-top Antwan makes the real world just as crazy. In this enjoyable presentation of a truly gifted and amusing entertainer, see him at work.

Free City is a place where you can be yourself. Explore the reality-bending universe of Free City, as directed by Shawn Levy and revealed by the cast and creative teams. Learn how they turned a real city into a virtual playground where everything is possible.

Related: Where to Watch Ted Lasso: How To Watch Ted Lesso without Apple Tv!

Is Free Guy in Movie Theaters?

On August 13, 2021, in the United States, Free Guy will be released in theatres. Fans will be overjoyed to finally watch the film on the big screen after waiting more than a year for it to be released.

The film was set to debut on July 3, 2020, at the time. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of Free Guy, as it did most of the films in 2020. It was initially postponed till December 11, 2020, before being removed entirely from the studio’s release schedule. On May 21, 2021, it was rescheduled.

Ryan Reynolds revealed in March 2021 that the debut date for Free Guy has been rescheduled, this time to the current date. This one, I’m hoping, will be remembered.

Moviegoers have been away from cinemas for a long time, but now that the number of coronavirus infections is declining across the country and the vaccine deployment is expanding, they can return. However, before purchasing tickets for the concert, make sure you follow all safety precautions and check your state’s most recent safety requirements.