Where to Watch Helluva Boss? When Does Helluva Season 2 Premiere?

Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano is the creator of the American adult animated web series Helluva Boss. It centers on the escapades of the I.M.P. workers, a Hell-based murder firm. On November 25, 2019, the pilot aired, and on October 31, 2020, the first episode of the first season aired. [2] SpindleHorse Toons is the company behind the production.

As she has done with earlier animated series, Medrano released the first season only on her YouTube site. The season finale of the first season has not yet aired, however on November 13, 2021, it was announced that the show has been renewed for a second season, which debuted on July 30, 2022.

What Is The Story Of The Helluva Boss?

In Immediate Murder Professionals’ (IMP) narrative, Helluva can identify with the characters. In Hell, a company encourages particular employee behaviors. The characters in the story are the employees, the company’s executives, and the boss Blitzo.

Moxxie is their weapon expert, with Milli serving as their powerhouse and the Loona front desk hellhound. They have a historical tome called a Goetic Demon of Hell, which enables them to go to Earth and carry out the demon in hell’s orders. In addition to receiving praise for its plot, humor, and music, Helluva Boss was also praised for its candor in handling sensitive topics.

The LGBTQ community has also expressed admiration for it. If you enjoy animated musical comedies, Helluva Boss is a series you should watch. It has a ton of substance and will keep you interested from start to finish.

Helluva Boss Cast

Blitzo, Loopty Goopty, played by Brandon Rogers

Young Blitzo played by Mason Blomberg

As Moxxie and Eddie, Richard Horvitz

Vivi Nixon portrays Millie

As Loona, Millie, Erica Lindbeck (pilot)

As Stolas, Bryce Pinkham

As a young Stolas, Leander Lewis

When does Helluva Season 2 premiere?

Helluva Boss season 2 will hit your television late this month. On July 30, 2022, the program will premiere. This outstanding series will soon be accessible on your screen, so you won’t have to wait long to begin viewing it. Mark the time so you can watch your favorite shows.

How can I watch Helluva Boss’ second season?

The second season of Helluva Boss will be made available on YouTube. On Medrano’s YouTube channel, the video will make its official debut. If not, you can still watch the series. The first episode was also broadcast on the platform. The time is running out for the YouTube release of Helluva season 2.

Watch Helluva Boss online

At this time, streaming is not possible. To be notified as soon as it becomes available, add it to your Watchlist.