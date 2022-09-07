Where to Watch Mother? Currently Available to Watch American Psychological Horror Movie!

A 2017 American psychological horror film titled Mother! (stylized as Mother!) was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig. It centers on a young woman whose serene existence with her husband in their rural house is upended by the appearance of an enigmatic pair.

It had its world premiere on September 5, 2017, and was chosen to compete for the Golden Lion at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. On September 15, 2017, Paramount Pictures distributed it in the US. It made $44 million globally against a $30 million budget. The biblical allegories and violent representation, despite the mostly favorable reviews, caused controversy.

Plot

He, a celebrated poet suffering from writer’s block, lays a crystal object on a pedestal in his study, and the burned-out remains of a vast mansion transform into a lovely dwelling in an Edenic setting. Mother, the poet’s muse and wife, wakes up in bed and asks aloud, “Where is He?” She sometimes imagines a beating heart inside the walls of the house as she works on renovations.

One day, a stranger by the name of Man shows up at the residence, asking for a room and introducing himself as the neighborhood doctor. He readily consents, and Mother grudgingly agrees. That evening, Man experiences dry heaves, and Mother notices a wound on his side.

Cast

Jennifer Lawrence as a mom

As Him, Javier Bardem

As a guy, Ed Harris

as a woman, Michelle Pfeiffer

younger brother Brian Gleeson

Gleeson’s oldest son, Domhnall

Cupbearer Jovan Adepo

Mother’s Review

One of the most daring and just strange films a big studio has put out in a while is Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” Even though the director, who also created “The Fountain” and “Noah,” has never shied away from making contentious movies, he is working in a register with this deep plunge into the metaphorical terror that feels out of his element.

“mother!” is at turns terrifying, gripping, perplexing, and unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It is both a tribute to horror classics like Polanski and De Palma and a uniquely original film that no one else could have made. In its essence, the movie is about the male ego, the female instinct, and the most terrifying thing in the world: people who want more from you than you are able to offer.

Where to Watch Mother

Showtime, Amazon Prime, and fuboTV all currently offer Mother! for viewing. On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu, you may rent or buy Mother! to stream.

Check out The Mother Trailer

A future where technology has advanced past its bounds was depicted in the Mother/Android official trailer, which debuted last month on Hulu’s official YouTube channel. Georgia is pregnant, and she and her boyfriend are looking for a safe place for their unborn kid.