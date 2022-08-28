Where to Watch Nascar Today? When Will Today’s Nascar Race begin? Coke Zero Sugar 400’s Tv Airtime and Channel!

Racing fans have been anticipating finding out which two drivers would round out the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field on the final day of the regular season. Rain on Saturday caused the race in Daytona to be postponed to Sunday, so they will have to wait another day.

As the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season approaches, Ryan Blaney enters the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 without a victory and is currently outside looking in for a playoff place. But he has to be happy with his chances.

Last season, Blaney took first place in the race at the Daytona International Speedway, which qualified him for the playoffs as Kyle Larson’s backup. In the Daytona 500 to open this season, he also came in fourth.

Where is NASCAR broadcasting right now?

TV networks: CNBC (U.S.) and TSN5 (Canada)

Peacock and fuboTV live streaming

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN

Sunday’s Cup Series race will be the last one of the regular season, and racing fans in Canada may watch it on TSN5. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte will provide commentary in addition to Rick Allen calling lap-by-lap action. The pit reporters will be Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, and Dave Burns. The race can be watched live on Peacock or on fuboTV, which has a free trial.

Watching NASCAR on TV

The stations you’ll need to watch NASCAR live on TV with a cable subscription are Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. To watch every NASCAR race live on television, you’ll need all four of these networks because they split up the broadcast of the sport.

Online NASCAR TV Without Cable: How to Do It

Have no cable? There is no issue. There are many methods to watch NASCAR online without a cable subscription: Here are some of the top streaming platforms where you can watch NASCAR races live online. You can watch NASCAR on your phone, laptop, tablet, Firestick, and other streaming devices with these services.

Use Sling to view NASCAR

Get a live TV streaming subscription like Sling for the greatest non-cable method to watch NASCAR. Sling is a simple method to watch NASCAR live online because it gives you access to live TV networks including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network.

Normally, the Sling Blue plan (which includes all the NASCAR channels) costs $35 per month, but right now, Sling has a promotion where your first month is discounted by 50%. This reduces the cost to just $17.50 for your initial payment.

Check out FuboTV for NASCAR.

You can watch NASCAR online with fuboTV, another excellent live TV streaming provider. You can watch every NASCAR race online on streaming devices like Roku because it has Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network in its channel roster. To make sure Fox and NBC are accessible in your location, double-check the list of local channels on fuboTV. The cost of fuboTV is $69.99 per month, but you can try it out for free for the first seven days.