Where to Watch Promising Young Woman: Now You Can Watch ‘promising Young Woman’ on Hbo Max for Free!

There is a good chance this year’s most talked-about film will win an Oscar. “Promising Young Woman,” the directorial debut by Emerald Fennell that stars Carey Mulligan as the lead character, has received good reviews and interesting debates since its Sundance premiere in January of 2020.

Many things have changed in the 14 months since then, including the accessibility of first-run films for audiences. An overview of screening locations for Oscar contender “Promising Young Woman” is provided below.

How can I find out whether Netflix has “Promising Young Woman?”

“Promising Young Woman” will not be available to Netflix customers, as it is not yet in the company’s library. However, it doesn’t mean Netflix doesn’t have any of the best 2021 Oscar hopefuls and Best Picture nominees. “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” all nominated for Academy Awards, are currently available to stream on Netflix (five nominations including Best Actress for Viola Davis and Best Actor Chadwick Boseman).

How do I watch “Promising Young Woman?”

If you’re interested in renting “Promising Young Woman,” you’ll have to do so outside of Netflix’s streaming service because of this. Go to Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, or any other video-on-demand service to rent “Promising Young Woman” Renting “Promising Young Woman” at the moment will set you back $5.99.

What about HBO Max if “Promising Young Woman” is on there?

Maybe. As Universal and Focus Features titles often stream on HBO Max, it’s safe to assume that it will make its HBO Max premiere at some point this summer, even if the exact date has yet to be announced. “Emma,” “The Invisible Man,” and other Focus and Universal pictures have premiered on HBO in the past year.

Where can I see “Promising Young Woman”?

In addition to Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNOW, Fandango Cable, and YouTube, several more video-on-demand services offer “Promising Young Woman” for rent.

Nominations for “Promising Young Woman” have tallied up to how many?

“Promising Young Woman” was nominated for five 2021 Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing for Emerald Fennell. Along with the anticipated Best Picture favorite “Nomadland,” it is one of just two films to receive those five important nominations. So far in the awards season, “Promising Young Woman” has won Best Actress for Mulligan at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Original Screenplay for Fennell at the Writers Guild Awards.

The Winners of The 2021 Oscars up Till April 25.

Where to Watch and Stream Promising Young Women

It is possible to watch Promising Young Woman online. Members of Amazon Prime Video can either rent the film for $5.99 or purchase it for $19.99. The movie can be rented for $5.99 on Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV, among others. Netflix and Hulu don’t currently have the movie, but we’ll keep this site updated if that situation changes. Additionally, Promising Young Woman is being shown in select cinemas across the United States, as well.

Do some research on local health regulations before you buy any tickets. We should also mention that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends restricting indoor activity and using a face mask whenever possible. For those who went to the movies while on vacation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that they get tested for COVID-19.

Where can I find a copy of ‘Promising Young Woman’?

HBO Max has made “Promising Young Woman” available for viewing. You can watch the thriller for $10 a month with an ad-supported subscription or $15 a month without ads.

The HBO XD doesn’t have a trial option on its website, although the latest version of the software does.

If you’re a Hulu customer, you can get a seven-day free trial of HBO Max.