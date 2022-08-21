Where to Watch the Blacklist Season 9? Release Date for Season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix!

In the ninth season of The Blacklist, James Spader returns as the ex-convict Red.

With far over 150 episodes, the crime thriller television program premiered in 2013. Season 9 resumes following the midseason break with the first episode of 2022 on January 6, 2022.

Weekly episodes of The Blacklist are available on Netflix in some regions.

The Blacklist will continue to be available on Netflix in the following territories until late May 2022:

India Netflix

Israel

Korea, S.

Hungary

Poland

Russia

Portugal

Slovakia

Romania

Release Date for Season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix

Season 9 of The Blacklist won’t be available for practically any other region for some time.

You’ll have to wait till season 9’s run is up plus a few months after that to see it on Netflix in the US and Canada. However, we can predict when that will be with reasonable accuracy.

On October 6, 2021, season 8 as a whole was added to Netflix in the US. On October 22, 2021, the entire season was removed from the NBC app. Netflix CA & US released all previous seasons prior to season 8 in September. That means that as of right now, we anticipate that season 9 of The Blacklist will be available on Netflix in September or October 2022.

Season 8 is still absent from a few additional areas, such as various nations in Europe and Latin America. Season 8 should arrive sometime in 2022, while season 9 will follow in 2023.

What prevents The Blacklist from being available on Netflix in the UK

The Blacklist is available on Netflix in most cases, with a few significant outliers. The greatest exception is Netflix UK, which is completely cut off from the show because Sky acquired the broadcast and streaming rights.

We are at our current capacity. As soon as we get the precise release date for season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix or learn of any significant changes to the show’s future, we’ll let you know.

Where to stream season nine of The Blacklist without cable

Want to see The Blacklist’s newest episodes without purchasing a pricey cable plan? No need to panic; there is now a multitude of streaming services that will offer you access to NBC and let you watch the show online. We’ve listed a handful of our favorites below for your convenience.

NBC is included in the $64.99 per month Hulu with Live TV subscription, which also offers Hulu Originals and is compatible with a wide variety of streaming devices.

You must subscribe to Sling TV’s Sling Blue package in order to access NBC. Sling TV costs $35 per month. You can watch live TV and record it with its Cloud DVR while using three displays at once.

$65 per month for YouTube TV You can stream NBC with YouTube TV, along with more than 70 other TV networks, and you have a 14-day free trial period.

NBC is one of the more than 45 live TV channels available as part of the AT&T TV Now’s Entertainment package, which costs $69.99 a month. Its cloud DVR allows you to record up to 20 hours of content.

For $64.99 a month, you can get FuboTV. On FuboTV, you can watch NBC and more than 80 additional stations. The business offers a 7-day free trial so that you may evaluate it for yourself.