Where to Watch Us: Is It Streaming on Hulu?

Can Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud provide the fitting finale for a stellar US Open? With her victory over Ons Jabeur yesterday, Iga Swiatek cemented her place in history. Now it’s time for Flushing Meadows to crown a brand-new US Open champion. Read on to learn how to watch the 2022 US Open live stream from any location, including how to watch the tennis for nothing. Play begins on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST.

Ruud is familiar with how it feels to lose a grand slam, just like Jabeur. Having witnessed the anguish written across the Tunisian star’s face last night, the 23-year-old Norwegian will be even more desperate to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. The Norwegian came agonizingly close to victory at the French Open in June, only for it to slip away at the final moment.

Although he has always seemed destined for greatness, Alcaraz has never reached this point before. Will the 19-year-old win more grand slams after this one? If he succeeds, he definitely wouldn’t have done it the simple way.

How to View Us Open 2022 Live Streaming

How can sports fans watch the US Open online in real time? ESPN broadcasts The US Open, and subscribers to Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu+ With Live TV can view the broadcast online. For the first month, Sling TV costs $17.50; Fubo TV starts at $64.99 and provides a seven-day free trial; and Hulu+ With Live TV costs and comes with free Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions. A “digital grounds pass” for hundreds of matches on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and the US Open also airs on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

Sling Tv: Watch the Us Open in 2022

Sling TV $17.50+ to view US Open

Order now

Sling TV provides three different subscription packages: Sling Orange, which is best for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is best for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which combines the features of both packages. However, spectators must sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Orange & Blue, as those are the only plans that contain ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, in order to watch the US Open.

Each of the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans costs $35 per month, while the Sling Orange & Blue plan, which combines the two plans, costs $50 per month. Sling has a promotion going on right now, though, where new customers can sign up for any plan and receive 50% off their first month.

This reduces the cost of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new customer’s first month. Sling is currently the least expensive live TV streaming service available thanks to the agreement. Additionally, new Sling TV members can get a free month of Showtime, Starz, or EPIX as part of a current add-on promotion.

Users who take advantage of the promotion save $24 compared to paying $10, $9, and $5 monthly for add-on subscriptions to Showtime, Starz, and EPIX, respectively.

The 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and three simultaneous streams are all features of Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Blue includes 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and up to three simultaneous streams. A single device can watch content from Sling Orange’s 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and 50 channels. More than 10,000 hours of on-demand television programs, films, and other media are also included in each Sling TV package.