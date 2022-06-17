Who Is Sue Bird Engaged To? After Four Years of Dating, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Got Engaged!

Basketball player Sue Bird is a dual citizen of the United States and Israel. As a player, Sue Bird is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. She is the most successful and well-known American-Israeli female basketball player. Throughout her career, she has been an exceptional basketball player and the only athlete to win titles in three separate eras of the sport.

The Women’s National Basketball Association considers her to be a legend still. Sue Bird has played for four different clubs throughout her career, and she is now with her original team, the Seattle Storm, in the National Basketball Association.

Sue Bird’s Early Life

American-Israeli citizen Suzanne Brigit Bird, better known as Sue Bird is a well-known and accomplished woman. On October 16, 1980, a bird was born in Syosset, New York, the United States. When the bird was a baby, she lived with her parents and sibling in New York, where she was raised.

who is sue bird engaged to?

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have struck a successful combination. Bird posted a photo of Rapinoe kneeling down and placing an engagement ring on his left hand on Instagram late Friday night, announcing the happy news. Both Bird and Rapinoe were teammates on the US women’s national soccer team in the 2016 Olympics, where they met and began dating soon after. In addition to winning three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals, Bird is also an NBA All-Star.

Rapinoe was instrumental in helping her squad win an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup championships. Bird’s crew congratulated the couple on Twitter even though the post announcing their engagement lacked a caption. This is “Ring Season,” a tweet stated. We are very happy for THE power couple that they are getting engaged! One of the most prominent advocates for LGBTQ and women’s rights, 35-year-old Rapinoe previously referred to herself as “a walking protest” and spearheaded a push to win equal pay for the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Related: Where to Watch Ghost Whisperer? Watch Ghost Whisperer on Paramount+!

Among the things, she and Bird, 40, have championed are the backing of Black-owned businesses and the encouragement of people to vote. This touching encounter was captured on camera and posted to Instagram by the soccer star with the message, “My heart goes out to @sbird10. As if I could possibly love you any more than I already do. Congratulations, sweetie!”

)

While quarantined together, the couple shared their Olympic training plans with InStyle. “There is a lot of overlap between us. Even though we compete in different sports, I believe that, as we get older, we share some of the same ailments—the lower back hip problem, for example, “It was Rapinoe’s opinion. “It’s wonderful to have a workout partner to mix things up a little bit.”

Sue Bird Career

Sue Bird is a well-known basketball player in the United States. Having played basketball for many years, she has risen to impressive heights. In high school, she became a great player for her team, which won numerous awards for her efforts. The University of Connecticut has had Sue Bird on its basketball team since 1998. Sue Bird thrived as a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s basketball team. In 2002, she was selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft.

While playing for the Seattle Storm, she was selected. When Sue Bird decided to leave the Seattle Storm in 2004, she joined Dynamo Moscow. In the Russian Basketball league, she played for Spartak Moscow Region, UMMC Ekaterinburg, and other teams. This time around she’s playing for Seattle Storm. Many accolades have been bestowed upon Sue Bird, including five Olympic gold medals and several World Championship gold medals. In addition, she was named the 2012 WNBA All-Star and Russian National League Champion.

Related: Is Tomi Lahren Engaged? the Ex-Mlb Player Jp Arencibia Has Proposed to Tomi Lahren!

A Timeline of Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe’s Romantic Relationship

Wow, what a dynamic duo these two are! Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe began dating in 2017. During a photo shoot for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the two happened to cross paths backstage. They told NBC about their first meeting in 2021. When Rapinoe saw her, “she was in her basketball outfit and her hair was down,” Rapinoe added.

‘Oh, hey!’ she said when we crossed paths.” Ready to play?'” Bird chimed in to add to the conversation. “I thought that was hilarious.” During an interview, the soccer star admitted that she “kicked herself” for making “such a horrible impression.” It was Bird’s turn to chuckle. “I turned around and left, thinking, ‘I thought you were supposed to be cool?'” We laugh about that now since she was such a dweeb back then.

Related: Those Who Wish Me Dead Where to Watch? Is ‘those Who Wish Me Dead’ Still Available on Hbo Max?

When Bird and Rapinoe started dating in 2017, she kept her relationship a secret from the rest of the world. The truth is, I’m a gay man. Megan is my girlfriend, and these aren’t mysteries to anyone who knows me, she said at the time, according to ESPNW. “I don’t feel as if I haven’t lived my life to its fullest potential. Assuming you’re not talking about it, it’s assumed that you’re concealing it, like a secret. It never happened to me.” The Seattle Storm player had already been out to her close friends and family for several years. After three years of dating, the two athletes got engaged in October of this year. Rapinoe got down on one knee and proposed to Bird in an Instagram photo that had no caption.