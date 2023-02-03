Exactly who is Mikayla Nogueira? Five Things You Should Know About Beauty Influencers.

the TikTok craze! In the world of beauty, Mikayla Nogueira has left her mark, but not without controversy.

Nogueira has built a devoted following since beginning her social media career in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She currently has 2.5 million Instagram followers and 14 million TikTok followers. The famous influencer is well-known for her critiques of beauty products and makeup techniques.

Nogueira has always wanted to work in the beauty industry. She previously worked at Ulta Beauty and started her own hair, cosmetics, and nail business at the age of 15. When the social media celebrity went to the store for her job interview, she donned purple and gold-themed makeup.

She stated in an interview with Allure in October 2022, “I just wanted to show off my skill.” During my interview with my new manager, I sobbed. Why are you crying, she asks. You’re the first person to give me a damned opportunity, I exclaimed.

The thing Nogueira’s admirers adore the most is her sincerity. The cosmetic artist has been open about her personal issues in addition to her numerous “get ready with me” videos.

She discussed her issue with body dysmorphia and how it affected her ability to find a wedding dress in a January 2023 TikTok video. (She made her boyfriend Cody aware of her engagement in 2021.)

She said in the video, “There is definitely a reason why I have put this off. This day is not one I am looking forward to. That’s a strange thing to say because I haven’t been.

I think little girls anticipate days like these when they are growing up, but I think it’s different if you have body dysmorphia, an eating disorder, and you’re quite insecure. Nogueira went dress shopping despite her reservations and posted pictures from the fitting online.

Nogueira’s admirers were impressed by her candor, and many of them praised her frailty. A few weeks later, though, the TikToker was in trouble with her community after they claimed she had shared an inaccurate review of L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift mascara.

The Massachusetts native gushed over the mascara in a video she posted on the social media site, saying it gave her a significant lift. She said in the video, which featured a picture of her rocking mascara on one eye but not the other, “This honestly just changed my life.” Nogueira emphasized the important distinction and remarked, This seems like a fake lash.

Some of her fans speculated in the comments that she was wearing fake eyelashes, notably Ardell Demi Wispies. Customers who use the fake extensions frequently perceive a slight but obvious lash lift.

One user on TikTok asked, “Are you flash-lighting us rn?” How did you suddenly grow out so many more lashes at the end, a second inquired. She neglected to tag Ardell, and I also adore my Ardell Wispies, according to other comments.

Nogueira received criticism for keeping her contract with L Or al a secret. Is this a commercial? I don’t see the disclosure; all I see is a small L Or al partner label at the start. Why aren’t influencers anymore honest, a TikToker asked. When did this occur, exactly? Reviews used to be something we could trust, but now we can’t trust any of them.

When the influencer eventually returned to the site in February 2023 after a few days of silence, she made fun of the criticism.

She began her first video after her return by saying, “I’m sure we all know why we’ve convened here today. It’s the month of the love b*tches, and everybody who knows me knows that on Valentine’s Day, I don’t f*ck around.

The fans were furious. One of her supporters tweeted, “I NEED ANSWERS ON THE MASCARA.” In response, a second person said, “I adore your vids, but come on, you should [speak] about the lashes,” while a third joked, “NO WAY, she’s just ignoring it.”