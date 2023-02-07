Glow Up! Kim Kardashian Gets Glam With Daughter North West.

Light up! Although Kim Kardashian and North West are well known for their cosmetic lessons, their most recent venture is to master hair care.

North West s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West s Firstborn Daughter

On Monday, February 6, Kardashian, 42, styled her 9-year-hair olds for the day in a TikTok video. The founder of Skims first prepares her daughter’s hair by misting it with water, then divides it into sections and brushes out her curls.

Before her mother puts her daughter’s hair back in a stylish low bun, North applies a generous amount of styling gel on her hair. North creates the entire look by laying her own edges, shaping them in a swirl, and holding the hairstyle in place with a wax stick.

The couple dance about while giggling and singing SZA’s Good Days into a hairbrush in the video’s other beautiful mommy-daughter moments.

The KKW Beauty creator and her oldest Kardashian wore casual attire for the video, while North West wore an oversized T-shirt with the late singer Aaliyah stitched on the front.

North has already displayed her hair-care prowess on social media. Last month, the California native assisted her 5-year-old sister Chicago in laying her edges and explaining the right use of style products.

Chi, this is fantastic. When you get older, are you going to like hair? Chicago brushes her crown as North inquires. Yes, the young girl politely responds, “I’m going to do people’s hair.”

Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, are the other children that Kardashian has with her ex-husband Kanye West in addition to North and Chicago. Six years after getting married in May 2014, the couple decided to call it quits. In November 2022, the divorce between the couple became official.

The former partners experienced their fair share of ups and downs as they tried to figure out how to coparent after their divorce. The rapper, 45, and the Kardashians star, 45, have both openly talked about the difficulties of parenting a family after a divorce.

In September 2022, West alleged that he had to fight for the reality star to hear his voice. When he appeared on Good Morning America at the time, he stated that having to yell about what your children are wearing hurts. All of it showed contempt for something I helped develop. I helped create the kids.

Kardashian, for her part, reacted negatively to West’s social media rants over her parenting choices, notably her decision to share a TikTok account with North, earlier that year.

In fact, Kanye’s relentless criticism of me in public and on social media hurts more than anything TikTok North could produce, Kardashian wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

I am trying my best to safeguard our daughter while also enabling her to express her creativity in the way she chooses with adult supervision since it makes her happy. I am the parent who is the primary provider and caretaker for our children.

The Hulu celebrity opened up about having to shield her kids from the Grammy winner’s own divisive social media post in December 2022, including his most recent antisemitic statements that implied she would go death con 3 on Jews.

I am barely hanging on. I am aware that I am so near to it not occur, but as long as it remains that way, I will defend it until the very end of the Earth. She claimed on a podcast edition of Angie Martinez IRL that her kids don’t know anything and that figuring out what they’re exposed to is a full-time job.