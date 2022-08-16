Qned vs Oled: What Is the Difference Between Qled and Oled?

Some of the best TVs on the market are created by LG, and the firm garnered attention at CES 2021 with its array of Mini LED TVs with QNED technology. Since QNED sounds like a significant improvement over conventional LCD, LG TVs are anticipated to be among the best money can buy. However, what is QNED, and how does it stack up against the well-liked QLED and OLED TV technologies?

Customers choose LG TVs because they are dependable and simple to use. The webOS platform, which is utilized in its smart TVs, has a superb user experience and is excellent for accessing streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. LG must constantly launch new technology to get customers to replace their older TVs since the TV business is so fiercely competitive.

OLED Is Better Than QNED

OLED TVs continue to be the best in the business, despite QNED being one of LG’s newest TV technologies. In one of their press releases, LG even makes a statement acknowledging this. Independent dimming control is the main distinction between QLED and OLED.

Despite having many dimming zones, QNED TVs still utilize dimmable light bulbs. The material used in OLED TVs is organic and carbon-based, and it can create a larger range of colors or no color at all. Because individual pixels can be turned off, OLED TVs are said to provide the best black levels, in contrast to QNED TVs, whose pixels can only be dimmed.

OLED TVs have the best picture quality, making them the best choice for consumers looking for the most expensive TV. QNED and QLED TVs, on the other hand, are great substitutes for individuals who don’t want to spend a lot of money. The fact is that fantastic TVs are available in every price range.

Consumers have many options, as even a quick search will demonstrate. In reality, buying last year’s models is always a good option because they can be significantly less expensive while TV advances are much less pronounced annually. While waiting for an older model may be an option, it can take some time for pricey QNED TVs to drop in price significantly.