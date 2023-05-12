Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 20: Danny and Baez Getting Together?

We believe it’s reasonable to have even more questions regarding Danny and Baez’s relationship in light of the events of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20. Why would you not? Although it is obvious that they are growing closer, are they moving toward a relationship?

They already have the one thing that every potential pair needs: a bond, so let’s start with that. Through thick and thin, they support one another. There were numerous instances of this throughout Irish Exits, particularly because Baez was doing everything she could to safeguard both herself and her kid. Danny made an effort to protect them and make sure no important boundaries were broken.

At this point, you can definitely sense a closeness between these people, but is it a romantic kind of closeness? You must certainly ponder about that. They may just continue to be friends, which is OK because interesting male-female interactions are frequently entertaining to observe.

We are aware that executive producer Kevin Wade has already stated that the two characters will not be linked, and we are also aware that the idea raises some valid issues. Let’s put it this way: If the two got together, it might make it impossible for them to collaborate any longer! Marisa Ramirez would be more challenging to screen because of it.

In light of this, let’s return to a recurring theme: If you want to pursue a romance here, wait until the final season. Fans of the two can thus come closer to a joyful conclusion without the show endangering our relationship.

Read More: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 Return Date: What Are We Supposed to Say Now?

Following the events of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20, do you think it s more likely Danny and Baez get together?

Comment right away to share! Remember to check back after you’ve done that because there will be more fantastic upgrades in the future.