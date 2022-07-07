Hgtv Star Sabrina Soto Breaks up Her Engagement to Dean Sheremet, the Ex-Husband of Le Ann Rimes!

No more Dean Sheremet: Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet have broken up As of Wednesday, the HGTV personality had confirmed her breakup with the chef via Instagram.

Many people have noticed that my ring is missing, so I thought I’d let you all know.” she said in the caption with a photo of herself in her swimwear and sunglasses. According to 46-year-old Soto: “I’ve never been more proud of myself for making the decision to cancel the engagement.” “Anyone undergoing a major change in their life has my heartfelt best wishes. This is in your hands.”

Sheremet’s reps have been contacted by PEOPLE for comment.

They got engaged in December after he proposed to her on her birthday and she said yes. The reality personality, who has been in shows like Ty Breaker, Get It Sold, and

Trading Spaces posted a photograph of her engagement ring on Instagram and a picture of her and Sheremet beaming after the ceremony to social media. Photos taken on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, were captioned “I said certainly” by the photographer.

“SABRINA, you turned one today! I can’t wait to carry on with the process of growing our wonderful family.

The father-of-one, who has a 3-year-old son named Atlas with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Black, also shared the images on his Instagram account at the time, writing: “SABRINA, you turned one today! I can’t wait to carry on with the process of growing our wonderful family. Having you as a friend is a blessing to both Atlas and me.

Her answer was a resounding yes.” Previously, the former backup dancer was married to singer LeAnn Rimes for seven years and photographer Sarah Silver for five years. When Soto split from her longtime boyfriend, Steve Grevemberg, she gave birth to a daughter named Olivia Gray, who is now 6.

For the first time, in an interview with PEOPLE in February, Soto spoke candidly about the process of combining families. A moment of transition is something that happens to everyone at some point in their lives. “The fact that my daughter Olivia and Atlas get along like a house of cards is a wonderful bonus………. They get along like a house on fire.” “I’m still learning a lot,” said the interior designer.

She went on to say “Everyone engaged is going through a period of change

She went on to say “Everyone engaged is going through a period of change. As a result, we’re keeping the lines of communication open. Olivia and I have always had great chats because I’ve always spoken to her in a mature manner.”

Related Articles: Travis Barker Is Discharged from The Hospital and Spends Time with Kourtney Kardashian at The Beach!

Kyle Richards of “rhobh” Explains the Viral Video of Her Smiling While Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Is Being Cursed Out!

Cherelle Griner, the Imprisoned Wnba Star’s Wife, Claims She Fears She Won’t Ever See Her Again!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com