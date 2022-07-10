Kristen Stewart Weds Kirsten Dunst, Played by actor and director Jesse Plemons!

We’ve heard that Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have finally sealed the wedding after six years of dating and that they have two children together. Page Six has learned from a reliable source that the couple exchanged wedding vows last weekend in Jamaica at the opulent GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios. “I can merely confirm they got married,” says a rep for Dunst. There will be no further explanation.”

Creative types go to the tropical locale in droves. “Every Breath You Take” was written by Sting here, as was “Goldfinger” by Ian Fleming. The two actors initially met on the set of the FX series “Fargo,” where they played a married couple, in 2015. Dunst and Hedlund first started dating in 2016 after Dunst ended her relationship with Garrett Hedlund.

Over the January 2017 Golden Globes weekend, the couple got engaged, according to an exclusive report by Page Six.

Both Ennis and James Robert were born to the “Bring It On” actress and her “Friday Night Lights” beau in the spring of 2018.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Duns.

The couple is blessed with two children.

As newlyweds again in “The Power of the Dog,” both actors were nominated for an Oscar earlier this year.

They “call each other husband and wife,” Dunst told the LA Times in February, but their wedding had been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and having a second kid.

Dunst declared, “We have to get married at this point.” In my opinion, this is absurd. Neither of us has decided on a wedding date. I didn’t want to be married, have a baby, and then have a party and not be able to enjoy myself with the rest of my friends.

In light of the pandemic and pregnancy, Dunst stated they postponed the wedding.

“I looked into her eyes and saw the gorgeous, wonderful, unguarded, inviting human being that she is,” Plemons remembered of their first meeting at Dunst’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019. The New York Times reported that Dunst had met Plemons. “It felt like a soulmate relationship because we operated in such a similar way.” It was a sign that I was meant to meet him.

Related Articles: Actor Luke Pell, Star of Bachelor Nation Has Proposed to Longtime New Girlfriend Amanda Mertz!

Check Out Machine Gun Kelly and Casie’s Joint Rap to “Crazy in Love”!

Star of “insecure” and “send Help” Jean Elie Announces Her Engagement to Randall Bailey!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com