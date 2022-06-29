Who Is Lester Pocket in Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’? Take a Look at This Unique Personality!

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy introduced a slew of new characters, including those from The Sparrow Academy, who quickly became favorites among fans. Even while we knew we would see our favorite superhero family again, there was one character who drew gasps, and that was none other than Lester. I know what you’re thinking: “Hey…we never met Lester Pocket before?” But don’t forget to buckle down. Are you ready to find out more about one of the most shocking revelations of Season 3?

From The Umbrella Academy, here’s all you need to know about Lester Pocket!

We Met Lester Pocket Before?

Of course, but he’s changed a lot since we first met. Lester Pocket is actually a pseudonym Harlan Cooper used when he was younger, despite the time jumps. They began a new life together after the death of their father, Carl when Sissy and Harlan eventually left the house following his death.

In the time since we last spoke to him, what has happened to him?

Viktor is well aware of the difficulties of growing up with powers. It is later revealed that Harlan retains some of Viktor’s powers despite Viktor’s original belief that he had reclaimed his powers from him at the end of season two.

For years, Harlan has struggled to keep them at bay, forcing him and Sissy to move around a lot. Sissy eventually succumbs to cancer and dies on the same day The Umbrella Academy is created. Harlan, in the midst of his grief, inadvertently activates his powers. He kills the mothers of the members of The Umbrella Academy and sets off the grandfather paradox when they return to their time, unable to stop themselves.

Where Is “Lester” Now in Season 3?

First, we catch a glimpse of Harlan on a bus, where he proudly displays his collection of cassette cases. His powers are triggered when he loses control of his emotions due to the stress of the environment around him.

Finally, Harlan settles down at The Hotel Obsidian and begins his search for Viktor throughout the metropolis. In the middle of the night, Harlan can be seen following Viktor and Allison outside, but he quickly disappears when Allison catches sight of him! When she tries to attack, he manages to get away just in time.

Returning to The Hotel Obsidian, it looks that The Sparrow Academy has finally defeated The Umbrella Academy. Unfortunately, Harlan uses his talents to protect them, killing Jayme and Alphonso in the process.

Lester Pocket and Harlan Cooper are played by who?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy features Callum Keith Rennie as Harlan. Longmire, Battlestar Gallactica, and Californication have all previously featured him. Younger Harlan is played by Justin Paul Kelly, who also appeared in seasons 2 and 3.

