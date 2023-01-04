Brittany Snow: 2022 Was a ‘Strange’ Year After Tyler Stanaland Split

Chris and Katherine! Jennifer Aniston! How Stars Celebrated New Year’s

Snow, 36, captioned an Instagram Story snapshot from her holiday celebrations with Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Kendrick, Chrissie Fit, and Kelley Jackle on Saturday, December 31. “This year has been odd, but I know one thing: I have friends that are out of this world,” she said. 2023, here I come!

The foursome went dancing on Saturday night while Snow recorded a selfie video while wearing elegant costumes and bright wigs.

After two years of marriage, the Almost Family alumnus and the selling personality, 33, already declared their separation in September 2022.

Tyler and I have decided to break up after some thought and deliberation. Prior to Stanaland making a corresponding remark on his website, Snow wrote through Instagram at the time, “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.

” We’ve come to the conclusion that we need to spend some time ensuring that we are all leading true and fulfilled lives. We began this trip as best friends, and Charlie, our dog, and I will continue to put an emphasis on our friendship. As we move through this new chapter, we really appreciate your support and ask for your privacy.

In March 2020, the pair, who started dating in 2018, got married. Stanaland and Snow were seen out and about with their various friend groups soon after the couple’s breakup became public knowledge.

Later that month, the actress shared party photos with Paul Wesley and Kid Cudi on her Instagram Story, writing, “When you have the best man pals in the world.”

I appreciate you, my larger brothers. @kidcudi, @paul Wesley, I adore you.

For his part, the former surfer relied on the other Oppenheim Group representatives.

Brittany Snow, Selling the OC Star Tyler Stanaland s Romance Timeline

Tyler is going through a lot right now, Alex Hall exclusively revealed to Us Weekly last month, admitting that she hasn’t considered developing feelings for her coworker.

I can’t speak for him, but I know that during the divorce process, dating was the furthest thing from my mind. Like, dating is just another task for me. And for now, Tyler and I rely on one another for support in our friendship.

On Season 1 of Selling the OC, Snow and Stanland’s friendship generated news, despite the fact that the former soap star did not make an appearance.

Kayla Cardona, 34, even attempted to kiss Stanaland, and their flirtatious professional connections with Hall, 33, Polly Brindle, and Stanaland were important plot points. (The real estate agents later put an end to the argument, denying that the almost-kiss threatened Stanaland and Snow’s union.)