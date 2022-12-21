Dax Shepard Gives Glimpse of Kristen Bell’s ‘Genius’ Grinch Christmas Tree

The time has come! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jana Kramer are two celebrities who are already anticipating the winter holidays and are even more thrilled to decorate as November gets underway.

The 40-year-old Quantico alum captioned a selfie taken on November 10 with her decorated Christmas tree on Instagram Story, “It’s up.” She took a second picture of her off-daughter Malti in her festive pajamas as the two of them cuddled in front of the fire.

2022 Chopra Jonas As her first holiday as a mother, Christmas is particularly memorable. The couple, who are natives of India, revealed in January that they had discreetly given birth to their daughter Malti Marie through a surrogate.

Not only the actress from The Baywatch and her little daughter are getting into the holiday spirit.

Read More: OMG! Mom Kim K. Is Played for A Fool by North West, Who Pretends to Shave Her Eyebrows.

This year, the tree-decorating process was different. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, wrote in the caption of an Instagram video she posted on November 8 with her children Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, “Make healing a priority and you will see the light.” In the video, the three-person family decorated the festive greenery with colorful lights.

With her ex-husband Mike Caussin, with whom she shares her children, Kramer is celebrating her second holiday season following the completion of her divorce. She had to adapt to hosting Christmas as a single mother when they split up.

It won’t be simple, the Holiday Fix In November 2021, Upactress candidly discussed her holiday expectations with Us Weekly. Sincerely, I find it difficult to discuss it without feeling upset. It will be difficult.

At the time, she continued, “I want to do some of the traditional traditions that we’ve always done with the kids, like, say, [we bake] cookies, decorate the tree together, and open one gift on Christmas Eve.” I need to think of something we can do exclusively that I haven’t done in years.

Read More: Ryan Reynolds Was Shocked by Wolverine News in Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman’s Recollection.!

For her part, Jade Roper started her holiday decorating on November 12. Tanner Tolbert, 35, and The Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert talked about setting up their 15-foot tree in their living room through Instagram Story.

Roper, who has three children with the Kansas native—sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 23 months—brought in the enormous ladder and explained the procedure in an Instagram Story video. She expressed her eagerness to fluff the branches and add decorations.