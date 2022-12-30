Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Take Their Families to Mexico for A Vacation: Photos.!

Party goers! Dobrev and, Nina’s Christmas cheer was in abundance as Shaun White and his family traveled to Mexico to celebrate the season.

Baby, the weather is warm. On December 28, Dobrev, 33, posted a photo of her squad’s vacation home on Instagram. Christmas is #feliznavidad.

The snowboarder, 36, published his own cheerful pictures a day later, confirming that he had a good time on the winter vacation with his partner. Along for the voyage were Dobrev’s parents and other close family members, as well as White’s parents, siblings Jesse and Karaian, and their spouses and children.

On December 29, the Olympic gold medallist from Mexico captioned a flurry of images on social media.

After Christmas, the couple, who have been dating since early 2020, posed for a family shot while out on a boat. Additionally, White gave his fans a preview of the activities he took part in while on board, such as watching whales, sunbathing, and individuals performing backflips from the boat.

The former vampire from The Vampire Diaries smiled for the camera while sticking out her tongue and giving the peace sign.

The Love Hard actress, on the other hand, shared more of her personal experiences from the trip on Thursday via Instagram. Emoticons for the sun, Santa, and peace sign were used as captions.

In one photo, Dobrev displayed her playful side as she raised a red Solo cup in salute to the guests at the bow of the boat. In a number of photos, she also highlighted the families of herself and her partner, including a close-up of her mother holding White’s nephew while his sister, Kari, sat next to them both.

The group had celebratory drinks when they weren’t out on the water. In a different picture, Dobrev and White’s sister-in-law, Dominique, were seen relaxing at their vacation home, which had a fully decked-out Christmas tree and outside seats.

After the pair started relationship rumors on a vacation to South Africa two months previously, Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that the Lucky Day actress and the Whitespace CEO were a couple.

During their time together during the coronavirus quarantine in the spring of 2020, the couple got closer. The Degrassi: The Next Generation alumnus spent her first Thanksgiving with White’s family later that year.

The X Games winner exclusively gushed to Us in January about how his choice to travel to South Africa with Dobrev at the beginning of their relationship helped to establish the seriousness of their union.

He accepted White’s invitation to see her on set when she informed him that Dobrev was filming Redeeming Love in South Africa. I responded, “All right.” Yeah. OK. Oh, this guy came to play, she [thought]. He claimed to be serious. Therefore, that is something that unites us. We both like to travel.

The elite athlete continued, “We share interests.” Our relationship was actually kind of reinforced by how we met. And through conversation, the issues we do have tend to get resolved. Just fantastic all around.