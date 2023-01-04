Relationship History Between Eric Dane and His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

The same family. Following their divorce in 2018, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been open about how their relationship evolved.

The actor from Grey’s Anatomy and the actress from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were married in 2004 in Las Vegas. Dane said to Flaunt magazine in 2008 when asked how their relationship started, “It’s definitely one of the least intriguing stories in the world.” Basically, it went like this: Do you want to go out? Sure, sure. We got married ten months later.

Billie, their daughter, was born to parents TheEuphorastar and Gayheart in March 2010. The next year, when the couple’s second child, Georgia, was born, Billie became a big sister.

In 2016, when making a visit to Harry Connick Jr.‘s talk program, Dane made a joke about how the estrogen mafia operated in his home. They’re fantastic. Billie was given my father’s name. No matter if it was a boy or a girl, Billy was going to be the firstborn.

Over the years, the couple kept their kids out of the public before Gayheart filed for divorce in February 2018. The Scream 2 star talked openly later that year about transitioning to parenting with Dane.

We’re making an effort. The Kentucky native exclusively revealed to US Weekly in October 2018 that it is difficult.

Read More: Mike Tomlin: A Look at the Net Worth of the Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach

Gayheart said that after terminating her 14-year marriage, she felt empowered. She said, “I think you need to be able to take care of yourself always and never depend on a man. I believe that one of the reasons I’m returning to work is so that my daughters may see me in the workplace. I took a break to have my children. Many young girls who watch begin to fantasise about Prince Charming protecting them. That message strikes me as being quite dated.

The couple split up over a year after the Chamed alum took a break from The Last Ship filming while fighting depression. According to a statement from Dane’s rep, Eric requested a hiatus to address personal matters. He requested a couple weeks of respite from the producers since he has depression, and they graciously complied. He eagerly awaits his return.

Read More: Comedy by Andy Cohen He Came with A “Pocket Full of Edibles” to The CNN New Year’s Eve Broadcast.!

The star of Wedding Wars revealed his issues with mental health on the Today show three months later. He remarked in July 2017, “I was struggling with some depression, which seemed unusual to me. I was torn about it since I didn’t think I had any reason to be depressed about it. It’s quite real, though. The frightening part was when you woke up and say, “I don’t want to get out of bed.”

I’ve struggled with depression all of my life, but it’s always been treatable, he continued. I simply felt a little blue, as everyone does. I was hit by a truck with this. I was forced to take a break. I took care of it while I was abroad, and I now feel fantastic.