Mike Tomlin: A Look at the Net Worth of the Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach

A talented football coach from the United States, Mike Tomlin (born March 15, 1972). He is the storied head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). Tomlin won the Super Bowl at the age of 36, breaking the previous mark set by Sean McVay in Super Bowl LVI. The longest streak in NFL history, Tomlin has never had a losing record in his 15 seasons as head coach.

Early Life

Hampton, Virginia, was Tomlin’s birthplace. At Newport News, Virginia’s Denbigh High School, Tomlin earned his diploma in 1990. Tomlin played in the game as a wide receiver/tight end while still in high school, despite not being a professional NFL player.

After completing his studies at the College of William & Mary, he joined the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi. He was selected to the second team of the 1994 Yankee Conference as a wide receiver. Before taking the helm as head coach of thomline Steelers, Mike started his coaching career in 2007 as a defensive assistant.

Also Read: Tom Brady Gives Son Ben a Sweet Poolside Smooch: ‘love This Boy’

Records

Mike Tomlin’s coaching career with the Pittsburgh Steelers yielded a record of 154 victories, 85 defeats, and 2 ties. Tomlin has almost 15 years of experience as an NFL head coach and has never had a season finish below.500. In 2012, 2013 and 2019, he three times reached the.500 mark.

Tomlin has a winning record over the course of his other 12 complete seasons. The five players who were named to the Pro Bowl for the 2020 season are among the 66 players who Tomlin sends to the annual NFL Pro Bowl. In March 2013, Commissioner Roger Goodell also appointed Tomlin to the NFL Competition Committee. Throughout his career, he has also made the playoffs ten times.

Also Read: Debi Mazar Net Worth 2022: How The Personality Spending Debi Mazar Money!

Net Worth

The current head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, has an estimated net worth of $16 million and earns a $6 million salary year, tying him with NBA San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for sixth position on the list of highest-paid coaches in the US.

Net Worth: $16 Million Salary: $6 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Mar 15, 1972 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Hampton Gender: Male Profession: Coach Nationality: United States of America

Personal Life

Mike Tomlin’s wife, Kiya Winston, is a professional designer. The estimated net worth of Kiya Winston is $2 million. She earns money as a skilled fashion designer who runs a studio and collaborates with a large clientele. Tomlin and Kiya Winston met at The College of William & Mary while they were both students.

In 1995, Tomlin earned a degree in sociology. Michael Dean and Mason, two males, were born in 2000 and 2002, respectively, while Harlyn Quinn, a daughter, was born in 2006. Tomlin, a Christian who attends a Christian and Missionary Alliance church, lives in Squirrel Hill with his family.

Social Media Profile

Tomlin uses social media frequently. On social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, he has a sizable following. On Twitter, he has more than 320k followers. His Facebook page also has more than 600k fans.