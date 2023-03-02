Scheana Claims that Katie Was Trolling with Her Comments and Breaks Their Friendship.

sour blood On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay blasted her former BFF Katie Maloney for calling her a troll.

It irked me so badly when she called me a troll because she was mastering projection. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on March 1 with her co-star Raquel Leviss, Scheana, 37, revealed this information. She is a troll who actually sits at home.

She goes on Reddit, gets material about us, screenshots it, distributes it to people, comments on posts, and actively trolls, the Bravolebrity stated. So, I was like, No, no, no. You won’t call me that, which is one thing, since that’s what you actually are.

The singer’s remarks follow Katie, 36, accusing Scheana of interfering with her divorce from Tom Schwartz in a February episode of Pump Rules. The women’s argument started when Scheana proposed Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, should have a sexual encounter.

The host of the Shenanigans podcast said that Katie initially approved of their relationship before changing her mind—a claim Katie has often denied.

She went on: “Yeah, well, when I said that, I didn’t mean it, and Oh, I had 17 drinks,” she claimed. I did not intend it. Well, but you said it, I say. Raquel, you would not believe the chat I had with Katie last night, I said when I got back to Los Angeles.

She promised to offer her approval on you and Schwartz. Then, yeah, it put that in Raquel’s head, but that didn’t originate from just me, I’m thinking.

When Scheana noticed Katie wasn’t cool with her co-stars making out, she immediately withdrew, according to Scheana. Katie wed Tom in July 2016 and filed for divorce in March 2022.

At Scheana and Brock Davies‘ August 2022 wedding, Raquel and the Tom Tom partner had passionate kisses despite the Utah native withdrawing her approval.

The former beauty queen described the tender kiss to us, saying, “I think at Scheana’s wedding, there was such a beautiful mood. Schwartz and I also share this relationship. Although the relationship is now more of a friendship, there is still some chemistry and flirtation.

The Shake That singer doubts that Scheana and Katie will ever be able to put the ensuing drama behind them.

I don’t have the energy for it right now in my life. We simply don’t click. She would never be able to count on me as a friend. She said to us, “I don’t want to be.

The Mouthpiece actress, who has a 22-month-old daughter named Summer and is 32 years old, stated that her bond with Katie was never all that strong, to begin with.

In all honesty, I don’t think that with her or Stassi [Schroeder]I was ever able to entirely overcome it because I was brutally bullied as a young child. Scheana recalled how the SUR servers handled her when she was a newcomer.

She tried for so many years to still be their friend, but it seemed like the original bullying was always present. After that, whenever they had a problem with someone, like James Kennedy for instance, they demanded blind allegiance and didn’t want me to be friends with anyone. I don’t roll like that, either.