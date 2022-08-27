How to Watch Where the Crawdads Sing Movie? Are You on Netflix Where the Crawdads Sing?

There is one more movie to add to the extensive list of book-to-movie adaptations in today’s culture: Where the Crawdads Sing. It centers on Catherine “Kya” Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who grows up in the North Carolina marshes, and is based on Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name.

Chase Andrews captures her heart later in life (Harris Dickinson). However, all evidence points to Kya as the murderer when he is discovered dead after ending their turbulent relationship. She and the people she becomes acquainted with are forever altered by the murder trial that follows.

Openings for The Delia Owens Movie Locations Where Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing arrives in theaters on Friday, July 15, and is currently available nowhere else. Fandango allows you to look up a showing at a theater close to you. After the film’s theatrical release, Where the Crawdads Sing will be available to buy on digital stores like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

A Streaming of Where the Crawdads Sing Will Begin When?

The short response is: We’re not sure. Where Crawdads Sing’s digital release date has not yet been specified, but we may assume that it will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window that has replaced the previous standard in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Father Stu, another Sony film, was released for $19.99 on VOD after 45 days in theaters.

You might be able to rent Where the Crawdads for $19.99 during the final week of August 2022 if the release schedule is identical. Additionally, it’s possible that Where the Crawdads Sing will be available on Disney+ and Netflix. Continue reading for details.

Where the Crawdads Sing is available on Hulu?

You’ll have to wait till Where the Crawdads Sing appears on Hulu or Disney+. Disney and Sony struck a pact last year to make Spider-Man and other Sony movies available on Disney’s streaming services Disney+ and Hulu following their Netflix debuts, starting with Sony’s 2022 release schedule.

A little more than 18 months after the film releases in theaters, the pact will bring Sony’s films, including Where the Crawdads Sing, to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 periods. In light of this, Where the Crawdads Sing may be available on Disney streaming services in January or February 2024.

HBO Max Will Stream Where the Crawdads Sing.

No. A Sony film, not a Warner Bros. one, is Where the Crawdads Sing. HBO Max will also stop broadcasting theatrical films in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. made the decision to concurrently put their theatrical slate on streaming, allowing HBO Max users to enjoy films like Matrix Resurrections at home.

However, this year’s Warner Bros. theatrical releases will initially run for 45 days exclusively in theaters before going to HBO Max.)

Are you on Netflix Where the Crawdads Sing?

Though not now, it will be in the future. While Where the Crawdads Sing won’t be available on Netflix before it becomes available on VOD, Sony agreed last year to release the studio’s 2022 film slate there during the “Pay 1 window,” which was previously 18 months after the movie’s theatrical debut but may now be even sooner given that most theatrical windows have been shortened from 90 days to 45 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, this week saw the Netflix release of the Sony film Uncharted, which had just been in theaters for five months. This means that Where the Crawdads Sing may be available on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.