Proud Family Where to Watch? Which Disney+-Capable Devices Are Available for Streaming?

The Proud Family has finally returned to television (this time, even louder and prouder) and effectively restored our youth in the process to the ’90s and early ’00s generation. The Proud Family, a Disney Channel original sitcom that ran for two seasons in 2001 and 2002, has been given a makeover in a new revival called The Proud Family:

Louder and Prouder, which premiered this week. Today, the Disney+ original series “Penny Dreadful” premieres, following a now 16-year-old Penny as she and her family face the unique (and often humorous) trials of being a teenager in the modern world.

In regards to ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,'”

The first season of “The Proud Family,” which aired in 2001, was cut short after only two seasons, in 2005. As a fourteen-year-old girl, Penny Proud navigated the awkwardness of tweenhood and the dreaded junior high drama with ease. She and her Proud Family’s antics and misadventures are also featured in the critically acclaimed series.

This time around, a slew of familiar faces from the original ensemble will be reprising their roles, as will newcomers like Keke Palmer and Billy Porter who will join returning actors like Paula Jai Parker and Cedric the Entertainer.

The Proud Family Plot

Penny Proud, who will turn 16 in a few weeks, is looking forward to joining a dancing club led by her cousin Sticky’s cousin, 15 Cent. In contrast, Penny’s father Oscar is upset when 15 Cent drives Penny home and discovers them kissing. Due to Oscar’s overzealous response, Penny has her birthday canceled, which makes her enraged and resentful of him for being her father. As a result of this, Oscar manages to come up with a serum that can make his Proud Snacks tastier, but also causes the snack to enlarge and burst.

Dr. Carver, a man who has been trying to construct an army of humanoid peanuts but hasn’t been able to stabilize his formula, hears him protesting that his formula has no expiration date as he is taken away following his failed presentation. Proud family members are invited to Carver’s island house at Legume Island, where he plans to steal the formula. Penny and Oscar are forced to go by Trudy, who hopes they would unite despite their differences. Proud and Penny meet the G-nomes, which are little peanut-based critters, and Penny demands some from the minibar.

The Proud Family Cast

Penny Proud would be perfect for Kyla Pratt, so call her up!

Oscar-winning actor Tommy Davidson stars as Oscar Proud.

Trudy Proud is played by Paula Jai Parker.

Suga Mama is JoMarie Payton’s character.

Uncle Bobby, played by Cedric the Entertainer

In the role of Dijonay Jones, Karen Malina White

At the LaCienega Boulevardez, Alisa Reyes

Zoey Howzer is played by Soleil Moon Frye.

Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins is played by Keke Palmer.

Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins is played by Billy Porter.

Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins (Zachary Quinto)

Francis ‘KG’ Leibowitz-Jenkins, portrayed by artist “A Boogie” Dubose

K.A.B. Brown’s doppelganger, Asante Blackk

Michael Collins is played by EJ Johnson.

Felix Boulevardez is played by Carlos Mencia.

Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez

Papi is played by Alvaro Gutierrez.

Lewinski’s Myron Paulk in the film

Nubia Gross is played by Raquel Lee Bolleau.

Which Disney+-capable devices are available for streaming?

Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV 4, iPhone/iPad 4, Android Phone/Tablet 4, Mac OS X 10.13 (Yosemite), Samsung Smart TV 4, Sony Smart TV 3, LG Smart TV 4, and VIZIO Smart TV can all stream Disney+.

The Proud Family: How to Watch Online

The Proud Family is currently available on Disney+. Renting or purchasing The Proud Family on Google Play will allow you to stream the film.

Trailer for The Proud Family