Where to Watch Daredevil? Does Disney+ Have Daredevil? What About the Additional Marvel and Netflix Series?

The heroes vanished suddenly with a “crack.” Just as was previously reported, Netflix’s entire catalog of Marvel television series has vanished from the platform. As the month of February gave way to March, the transformation occurred, leaving Netflix without its protectors Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, or Punisher.

What lies ahead for Matt Murdock and this ragtag group of tough and rugged heroes? They can’t just vanish, I assure you. Or… can they? Here is what is known about the Marvel Television/Netflix series’ future.

Does Disney+ have Daredevil? What about the additional Marvel and Netflix series?

No, unless you reside in Canada, you cannot stream Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Daredevil, or any of the other shows on Disney+. From Daredevil to Punisher, every single Marvel/Netflix program will make its Canadian debut on Disney+ on March 16. Disney+ in the US and elsewhere cannot, regrettably, make the same claim.

Therefore, if you’re a Canadian Marvel fan, you’ll simply have to put up with missing two weeks of Misty Knight being a badass. For the foreseeable future, Hawkeye will have to supply the rest of us with our Kingpin fix.

Streaming sites for Daredevil

Starting on March 16, Disney+ subscribers in Canada can stream titles like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Defenders, and others. The end is here. We currently only know this. Disney and Marvel have not yet revealed the future of the shows or even if they will ever continue. But given that they are all available for streaming in Canada, it seems unlikely that the shows will be stored away.

It’s more plausible to think that there is some legal red tape preventing all of the Marvel/Netflix shows from instantly switching from Netflix to Disney+ in the United States or to Hulu (which is also owned by Disney and exclusive to the United States).

The only good news as of right now is that if your Netflix profile has a Marvel avatar, it’s still there.

Daredevil left Netflix for what reason? Why did every Marvel program depart Netflix?

In short, the superhero shows were produced by Marvel Television, not Netflix. You can read more about this curious but not unusual situation in Decider’s earlier story. It signifies that Netflix obtained a license to stream those shows, and that license has since expired. But even though this has caught all of us off guard, Marvel Studios was aware that this day was inevitable for a time.

Just consider the timing: within a week of one another in December 2021, Charlie Cox portrayed Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio portrayed Kingpin in Hawkeye. Coincidence? I doubt it.

How to Watch Daredevil on Marvel

Disney+ currently has Daredevil from Marvel available. Marvel’s Daredevil is available for rental or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.