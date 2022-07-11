Where to Watch Ted Lasso Season 1: How To Watch Ted Lesso without Apple Tv!

Ted Lasso, an incredible gem of a comedy series that seemingly appeared out of nowhere on Apple TV+, was one of the few silver linings of 2020. The comedy, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who is hired to manage a professional soccer team across the pond despite having no experience with soccer, is touching, razor-sharp, and continually unexpected, not to mention a dream come true for any Anglophile. Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Anthony Stewart Head, Phil Dunster, and Brett Goldstein are also among the ensemble cast members.

If you haven’t yet discovered Ted Lasso’s total joy, there’s no better time than now, as the second season just debuted, and the cast recently won a SAG award. This is how you can get back on track. Ted Lasso is an AppleTV+ original, which means it can only be found on Apple’s streaming service.

That isn’t expected to change anytime soon, so if you want to watch, you’ll need to sign up for a membership. We understand if you’re hesitant to pay yet another monthly subscription fee for yet another streaming service, and there are a few options.

Do You Know if Ted Lasso Is Available on Netflix?

Ted Lasso isn’t available on Netflix right now. Other comedy series available on Netflix include Grace and Frankie, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Derry Girls, all of which are guaranteed to be suitable replacements for this 2020 release.

Ted Lasso’s Show Is on Hulu, Right?

Hulu, like Netflix, is lacking Ted Lasso, but it does have other comedic shows in its schedule, such as Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Hulu and/or Netflix may pick up this Jason Sudeikis series in the future, but until then, keep reading to find out where you can watch every episode.

Ted Lasso May Be Seen on Netflix (2022)

As of right now, Apple TV+ is the only place where you can see Ted Lasso, and it’s likely to stay that way for a long time as it’s a site original. Subscribers will have access to all 22 episodes of the series, as well as be among the first to see the show’s third season when it premieres in the coming months. You won’t want to miss out on all the exciting things that this original series has in store, so check out Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ today and stay tuned for additional information.

Without Apple Tv, how To View ‘ted Lasso’

Apple TV isn’t available? You don’t have to worry; the Apple TV+ app is available for $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. If you buy an Apple gadget, such as an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple TV, you’ll get three months of Apple TV+ for free.

What is the total number of seasons of ‘Ted Lasso’?

Ted Lasso has a two-season run. We refused to give up on Season 2 for the following reasons. If you’re up to date on the program and just want to celebrate Ted and the gang’s winning streak, check out these Ted Lasso Easter eggs or our definitive Ted Lasso footballer ranking. Looking for something new to see on TV or in the movies? Sign up for the Mashable Screening newsletter to get the latest in entertainment news and insight delivered straight to your inbox.

How to Watch Ted Lasso Season 1 and 2 in The Us

subscription. How can you get your hands on one? Three months of service are included in the price of a new Apple iPhone. A $4.99 monthly subscription includes a free 7-day trial period. the free one-month trial version of Apple One can be purchased. If you choose the second option, you can obtain up to five additional services, including Apple TV+, for a single monthly fee.