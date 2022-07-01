Where to Watch Tokyo Ghoul? Is It Available on Hulu, Funimation, Netflix, or Crunchyroll?

A nasty, action-packed anime like Tokyo Ghoul is just what you’re looking for. Tokyo Ghoul, an adaptation of Sui Ishida’s serialized manga, recounts the change of student Ken Kaneki after he is assaulted by a Ghoul (flesh-eating monsters that inhabit Earth in secrecy).

Even though there are numerous prequels and live-action spinoffs, it might be difficult to choose the best order in which to watch Tokyo Ghoul, whether chronologically, chronologically by release date, or chronologically by entertainment value. There are a variety of ways to watch Tokyo Ghoul: it’s on Netflix in certain countries and on other streaming platforms in others (including the United States).

How to Watch Tokyo Ghoul

On Hulu Plus, Tokyo Ghoul is currently available. Rent or buy Tokyo Ghoul on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, or iTunes to watch it on your computer or mobile device.

Where can I see Tokyo Ghoul?

There are other streaming platforms, such as Hulu, that provide Tokyo Ghoul in countries including the United States, Canada, and others. This means that if all you have is Netflix, you’ll be unable to view it.

However, a workaround is possible.

It’s possible to stream Tokyo Ghoul on Netflix while in the United States by using a high-quality virtual private network. While ExpressVPN is our top pick, there are a few more options in our Netflix VPN guide that are worthy of consideration. We recommend utilizing a UK VPN if you wish to see Tokyo Ghoul’s first three seasons and the Jack and Pinto OVAs.

It’s possible to watch these episodes on Netflix in the UK, and ExpressVPN has no problem unblocking them while connected to UK servers. Using a Japan VPN is your best bet if you want to see the live-action Tokyo Ghoul. One of the few regions where the movie is available in Japan, and ExpressVPN works well for it as well. Do keep in mind, though, that Netflix Japan may not offer English subtitles or dubs.

Is there a Netflix release date for Tokyo Ghoul?

Only viewers in Japan and select European countries, including the United Kingdom, can currently watch Tokyo Ghoul on Netflix.

Ghoul: re and Root A are both available for UK viewers to watch in their entirety. Many of the spin-offs, such as Tokyo Ghoul Jack and Pinto, are also on sale.

Is Crunchyroll carrying Tokyo Ghoul?

If Crunchyroll doesn’t have Tokyo Ghoul, make sure to double-check before signing up for a subscription.

Crunchyroll has every episode of Tokyo Ghoul available for most regions. All but the first season of Crunchyroll can be streamed in some locations, including the UK.

Does Hulu carry Tokyo Ghoul?

Hulu has made Tokyo Ghoul available to audiences in the United States and throughout North America. Depending on where you live, you may need to use a different platform to watch the show. We hope this page will help you in your search for this very acclaimed anime series!! If you’d like to get the most out of your Tokyo Ghoul experience, we recommend reading the manga as well.