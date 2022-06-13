Who Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk Engaged To? Athlete Joanna Jedrzejczyk Was Engaged to Be Married to Przemyslaw Buta!

Joanna Jdrzejczyk is a Polish mixed martial artist. She was born in Olsztyn, Poland, on August 27, 1987, to Joanna Jdrzejczyk’s parents. Strawweight, she is trained in Muay Thai, Boxing, and Kickboxing, among other martial arts.

The kickboxing record of Joanna Jdrzejczyk is 27-3. Her MMA career began in Poland in May 2012, when she defeated Sylwia Juskiewicz in the first round. In July 2014, Joanna Jdrzejczyk dethroned Juliana Lima in her UFC debut. UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza was knocked out by Jdrzejczyk in March 2015.

Joanna Jdrzejczyk Early Life

Joanna Jedrezejcyk was born in Olsztyn, Poland, on August 18, 1987. Her nationality is Polish, and she is a white European ancestor. Twin sister Katarzyna Jedrzejczyk is also in the family, as well as an older sister named Ewa. The details of her upbringing, including where she went to school and who her parents were, remain a mystery.

Joanna Jdrzejczyk Career

Joanna has participated in Muay Thai for ten years and has a record of 70 wins, six world titles, and four European championships to show for it. In addition, she has a professional kickboxing record of 27 wins and 2 losses and an amateur record of 37 wins and 3 losses. May 19, 2012, was Joanna’s mixed martial arts MMA debut. After that, in July of 2014, she signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It was on July 26, 2014, when she made her first appearance After defeating Cláudia Gadelha in a controversial decision victory at UFC on Fox 13 on December 13, 2014, Jdrzejczyk will face Carla Esparza for the Straw-weight championship. UFC 185 saw her defeat Carla Esparza, making her the first Polish fighter to win a UFC title.

At UFC 217, she was knocked out in the first round by Rose Namajunas, and she lost her belt to the hooligan Rose.

who is joanna jedrzejczyk engaged to?

When Joanna Jedrzejcyks announced her engagement to her boyfriend Buta, the news went viral. The couple announced their engagement in October of last year, but the couple had been together for two years prior to that. According to Plotek, Joanna accepted the proposal in Krynica Morska, Poland, in 2015. In a 2017 interview, she also disclosed more about her connection with her boyfriend: As a pleasant surprise, it turned out that Buta and Jedrzejczyk had been planning their wedding for some time and had even chosen a date.

In the end, Joanna had to focus on defending her champion titles, which Buta was always there to help her with. She explained that living with an athlete is difficult since everything revolves around my exercise, so I have to be selfish. They’re now thousands of miles apart. As with any relationship, there are misunderstandings and longing. But our relationship is improving, and we have faith in ourselves. Przemek has been there for me since the beginning of my profession. In order to have a happy relationship, it is essential that both partners have mutual respect and love for one another.

Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk Planning To Get Married?

A different choice might be made if you have a supportive and understanding partner. Both of them appear to be more concerned with advancing their careers than hastily getting married. Joanna, a UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, agreed to postpone her wedding in order to defend her championship. Despite having defended her title against Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade five times, she was unable to retain her crown for the sixth time.

In the UFC 217 main event, Joanna lost to Rose Namajunas. Has she made any plans to tie the knot? In the meantime, as of January 2019, Joanna is unmarried and has not revealed any plans to wed, according to reports. Maybe she’ll have something to say about marriage in the near future. We have high hopes for her future.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Dating history

She has only had one romantic relationship in her life so far. After making her way into the ring, Jdrzejczyk prays by saying the rosary in front of the Octagon Former Polish football star Przemysaw Buta proposed to her. During a 2019 interview, she revealed that she had been engaged to Buta for nearly two years, citing “some challenges” in her personal life.