Spoilers Regarding the Bachelor’s Grand Finale: Will Gabi Leave Zach First?

Does the season finale of The Bachelor air on ABC on Monday night, or do you have to wait? We must inquire

The network has started to show a new promo for the final installment of Zach Shallcross’s voyage, and in it, Gabi makes a significant statement about the direction of the story, suggesting that she might not want to meet Zach’s family. She makes this statement in a confessional, which makes us wonder, “Why?”

We do believe that much of this is related to what transpired in the previous episode when he told her that he wanted to let everybody know—really just Kaity—that they were intimate in the fantasy suite. Gabi had the impression that this was a private and personal matter, but she now feels betrayed. We believe it has to do with all of America, not just Kaity, knowing. He intentionally put her in a difficult predicament merely to make himself feel better. Paradoxically, telling Kaity had little effect except to enrage her.

We’re in a pretty intriguing part of the finale right now when we’re not sure if either woman is completely content with Zach. They might be able to overcome it, but if Gabi doesn’t want to meet his family right now, she might already be on her way out.

If Gabi decides to leave, it is Zach’s responsibility to not only decide what he wants from his relationship with Kaity but also to convince her that she would have been the preferred option even if Gabi had stayed. Even though we’ve seen crazier over the years, this may make for a difficult (and dramatic!) final rose ceremony.

Who Do You Think We Are Going to See Zach End up With at The End of The Bachelor Finale Kaity or Gabi?

Zach is most likely to choose who!

