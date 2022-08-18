You are Here
How to Connect Ps4 Controller? What Kind of Connection Works Best Between My Ps4 Controller and The Ps4 Console?
How to Connect Ps4 Controller? What Kind of Connection Works Best Between My Ps4 Controller and The Ps4 Console?

Obtain your brand-new PS4 controller. It’s wonderful, that! You are now the envy of others. Are you now interested in learning how to connect your PS4 controller to the device? Be at ease. Connecting is really simple.

What’s the best way to connect my PS4 controller to the PS4 system?

This quick guide will walk you through each step of connecting your PS4 to the console. You’ll discover another method for connecting a second controller without a USB cord.

Utilizing a USB cable, attach your new PS4 controller to the console.

connecting wireless controllers to your PS4 without using a USB cable

Method 1: Attach your new PS4 controller to your console using a USB cord.

Use these steps if you’re using a wired PS4 controller:

1) Turn on your PS4 system by pressing the power button.

2) Connect the other end of the PS4 controller wire to the USB port on the gaming system.

3) Press and hold your controller’s PS button for about three seconds.

4) You should then join the PS4 console with your wired controller.

Take the following actions if you’re using wireless PS4 controllers:

1) Turn on your PS4 system by pressing the power button.

2) Join your PS4 controller to your USB cable’s micro connector. The tiny USB port is located on the controller’s rear.

The other end of your USB cable should be plugged into the console.

4) Press and hold your controller’s PS button for about three seconds.

5) The PS4 console should now be linked to your wired controller. You can now play your games wirelessly after unplugging the USB cable.

6) To add a second or more wireless controller, simply use the same USB cable, follow these same instructions, and designate the additional controllers as the New User on your dashboard.

Method 2: Link your wireless controllers directly to your PS4 without using a USB cord.

If you don’t have a USB cable but still want to connect a second or more wireless controller to your PS4 console, you can still do so. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth Devices on your PlayStation 4 dashboard (via a media remote for your PS4 or a connected PS4 controller).

2) For around 5 seconds, press and hold the SHARE and PS buttons on your PS4 controller (the one you want to connect).

After that, your PS4 controller ought to appear on the Bluetooth Devices screen. Choosing it

4) Your PS4 controller ought to now be attached to your system. Play to your heart’s content.

