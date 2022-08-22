Micro Sd Card Switch: The Top Sd Cards for The Nintendo Switch in 2022!

You can store a lot more games on Nintendo’s newest console with the best SD cards for Switch. The 32GB of internal storage that the Switch now has (or 64GB if you have the Nintendo Switch OLED variant) can be greatly increased, perhaps reaching a maximum of 2TB, depending on the card’s capacity.

If you frequently purchase video games from the Nintendo Switch eShop, you’ll need to either expand the storage capacity on your Nintendo Switch or frequently remove and reinstall titles when you inevitably run out of space. Although some people might not find it annoying, it is rather inconvenient, especially given how simple it is to add more storage space to your Nintendo Switch with an SD card.

The Top Sd Cards for The Switch

MicroSDXC from Sandisk

Nothing can make you feel more at rest than the Nintendo seal of approval. These tie-in alternatives from Sandisk, a sizable memory card maker, feature a read speed of up to 100 MB for quick loading. A minimum 30-year warranty is also included with them.

These SD cards even have a friendly mushroom or Triforce design if you like Nintendo’s trademark and characters (for the 128GB type) (for the 64GB model). Of course, when it’s in the console, you won’t be able to see the design, but you will still be aware of its presence. This Switch SD card, which carries the Nintendo logo, is for individuals who prefer to keep things formal.

Canvas Select microSDXC Kingston

Kingston‘s 128GB memory card costs a few cents less per gigabyte than its Sandisk cousin, while not being quite as official and still being a fairly respected brand.

You can choose between 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB models, which come with a slightly slower load speed (80mb/s) but is still well within Nintendo’s SD card restrictions. This Nintendo Switch memory card is the best option for you if the value is your top priority.

MicroSDXC SanDisk Ultra 400GB

400GB? It’s comforting to know you won’t run out of room, even though we can’t believe you’ll fill that much quicker. Although a 512GB version is technically available, the cost will significantly increase for such a minor increase in storage. For the time being, we advise staying at 400GB. This is a difficult micro SD for Switch to surpass when it comes to significantly expand your console’s storage.

Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards with official authorization

These 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, and 512GB fully licensed Nintendo Switch micro SD cards from SanDisk aren’t the most affordable options, but they sure do look nice and will undoubtedly appeal to Nintendo aficionados or those wishing to give an SD card to someone special.

We advise choosing one of the better prices above if you discover that these aren’t available right now rather than waiting for these fancier choices to become available again because availability can be spotty. Having said that, it’s understandable that you would have been seduced by the attractive yellow Starman card.