PayPal Phishing Scam Uses Invoices Sent Via PayPal

With more than 400 million active users as of 2021, PayPal is one of the most well-known names in e-commerce. But being such a household name in the industry has other effects besides success; it also makes PayPal a huge target for scammers.

In order to prevent you from falling for one of these scams, we’ll explain how to recognize a PayPal scam email, what to do if you receive one, and further steps you can do to safeguard yourself.

Become Familiar with The Symptoms

Let’s just return to the fundamentals: A phishing email is a specific kind of scam intended to trick the recipient into clicking a dangerous link or freely disclosing personal information.

Usually, scammers take a great effort to make these emails look exactly like a real emails from the business or person they’re impersonating. Frequently, it will persuade the recipient to click on a provided link that will lead them to a phishing website, which is a phony version of the real thing. The email’s message is typically urgent and begs for quick action to prevent a bad outcome. Using the IRS as an example, a phishing email can instruct you to click on a link to pay a fine and escape legal ramifications.

What Should I Do if I Get an Email from A Pay Pal Scammer?

Don’t become alarmed if an email you received contains any of the warning signs mentioned above. To protect your account, do these actions right away:

Email spoof@paypal.com should be forwarded.

Never alter the subject line.

The email should not be forwarded as an attachment.

Remove the entire email.

How Are Pay Pal Frauds Can Be Avoided by Sellers?

PayPal-using vendors are subject to a variety of dangers. To help your company avoid becoming one, here are some cybersecurity tips:

Register with the Seller Protection Program at PayPal. PayPal will compensate you if you end up the victim of fraud.

Make sure to send purchases only to the precise address listed in the transaction information.

Especially for expensive things, ask for a signature confirmation at delivery.

To ensure accuracy, double verify the delivery and billing addresses.

How to Strengthen Your Pay Pal Activity’s Security

It’s critical to add additional levels of security to all of your online financial transactions in addition to the ones we’ve mentioned above. When you shop online, security technologies like a VPN, for instance, can help keep your sensitive information out of the wrong hands.

Your personal information and IP address are hidden from prying eyes, including hackers, using a virtual private network, or VPN. You’ll be able to browse, search, and make purchases on any network without having to worry about the security of your credit card information or other personal information. For instance, you can use a VPN to shop while connected to a local coffee shop’s public Wi-Fi network, which is unsafe to use without protection.

For convenient security everywhere, IPVanish is a top VPN provider that provides desktop and mobile apps. You will be able to secure every device you own and safeguard your private information with just one click. Start now to regain control over your online security!